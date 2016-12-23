Butter, milk and cheese technology

Manu Anand

The foundation of Anand Milk Union Limited or AMUL in 1946 led to the development of the dairy industry and gave momentum to education in dairying. Before that, there was not even a single college offering exclusive graduate degree programmes in dairying.

What’s the course about: Dairy technology is an engineering field that involves the use of technology to make dairy products and processing more advanced and useful. The first dairy science college was established at the National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal (Haryana) which now offers diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate courses in dairy technology.

Dairy technology study involves processing, storage, packaging, distribution and transportation of dairy products by implying the science of bacteriology, nutrition and biochemistry. Certified dairy instructors are expected to inculcate vocational and entrepreneurial skills during the extensive training programme to widen employment opportunities in advance technological world.

Who is it for: A professional degree programme like BTech in dairy technology or dairy science and technology offers intensive training in milk processing and quality control, and engineering aspects of dairy processing equipment. It is designed for students with specific interest in the field of dairy technology and dairy related products.

Course detail: BTech in dairy technology is a bachelor’s degree course. There are also diploma level courses in the subject. Course duration for dairy science diploma or certificate courses in food technology may vary. After pursuing a master’s course in this field, one can also opt for a PhD.

Various dairy technology courses offered in India include: BE, BSc or BTech in dairy technology; diploma in dairy technology, food and dairy technology (FDT); doctor of philosophy in dairy engineering, dairy microbiology, food and dairy technology; MBA (agri-business technology); MSc in dairy technology and agricultural extension, dairy science, dairy technology and dairy engineering; MTech in dairy engineering, dairy and food engineering and dairy technology; PhD in dairy technology and post graduate diploma dairy technology.

Eligibility: For admission in a bachelor’s degree of four years, the candidate must have passed 10+2 examinations with science subjects like biology, maths and chemistry. The eligibility criteria for pursuing a master’s degree is BE or BTech or any other equivalent branches of engineering.

Entrance exams: All India Entrance Examination is conducted by ICAR, New Delhi at different centres in the country and admission is based on merit. Various institutes also accept state level entrance exam scorecards conducted by respective states or some of them have designed their own entrance exams for admissions. For post graduate programmes, Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) entrance exam is required.

Institutes: Anand Agricultural University; Andhra Pradesh Agricultural University; Archarya N G Ranga Agricultural University; College of Dairy Science and Technology, Ludhiana; College of Dairy Technology Warud, Maharashtra; College of Dairy Technology, Raipur; College of Food and Dairy Tech, Allahabad; College of Technology and Agricultural Engineering, Udaipur; University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore; Dairy Science Institute, Mumbai; Guru Angad Dev College of Dairy Science and Technology, Ludhiana; Indira Gandhi Agricultural University, Raipur; Dairy Science College, Bangalore; Kerala Agricultural University; Maharashtra Animal and Fisheries Sciences University, Nagpur; National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Karnal (Haryana); National Dairy Research Institute, Southern Regional Station, Bangalore; Sam Higginbottom Institute of Agriculture Technology and Sciences, Allahabad; Sheth MC College of Dairy Science, Anand; Warner School of Food and Dairy Technology, Allahabad.

Academic options after BTech dairy technology: Graduates in BTech dairy technology can opt for further education courses like MTech, PG diploma, PhD, MBA, etc. Duration of the postgraduate programme is three years for graduates in science subjects and two years for graduates with a four-year professional degree. Those who complete the postgraduate programme can go for research leading to PhD in the above disciplines.

MTech in dairy technology: Students need to appear for the National level GATE entrance test to apply for the MTech programmes in dairy technology. Master of technology and Master of science courses are of two-year duration. There are many reputed institutes like Indian Institute of Technology (Kharagpur) and Dairy Science Colleges at Karnal and Anand which provide courses in these areas.

Job profiles: Professionals can work in the following job profiles in different areas of the industry. Cattle breeder, commodity trading manager, dairy consultant, dairy engineer, dairy medical officer, dairy scientist, dairy technologist, farm manager, food analyst, food chemist, food inspector, food technologist, industry supervisor, market development manager, micro-biologists, nutritionists, plant design supervisor, product development manager, project execution supervisor and quality controller.

Career prospects: Dairy plants across the country need good qualified and well trained personnel. Growth in the industry has also encouraged the indigenisation of dairy equipment. Candidates who possess a BTech degree in dairy technology can work as dairy scientists in various research and development organisations. They can also work as dairy technologists in National Dairy Development Board of India. One can also become a lecturer in dairy technology colleges.

Salary: The average salary may vary depending on skill set acquired and experience obtained. The starting salary for a fresher in this field could be `15,000 to `25,000 per month. In National Dairy Research Institute, a Senior Research Fellow (SRF) gets a monthly stipend of `18, 000 per month. One can earn `30,000 per month as a professor or assistant professor in Government colleges. For this one must pass the NET examination carried out by UGC.

Director Alpha Mindz

manu@alphamindz.com