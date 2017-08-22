Businesses flounder to keep a date with GST

SHOMA PATNAIK | NT

PANAJI

Not many businesses in Goa are likely to have paid goods and services tax on time, even as the deadline has been extended to August 25 due to the delay in filing.

Barring chartered accountants, tax consultants and some early bird companies, the majority of local traders are expected to pay their first GST over the next two-three days, sources said disclosing that many big business houses in the state have also not paid the tax as they are trying to adjust to the new software.

Several traders told ‘The Navhind Times’ that they are in the process of fulfilling their GST liability. Traders said that they would not be waiting for the last moment, hoping that the filing process is smooth during the extended period.

The bank strike held on Tuesday gave anxious moments for small traders who do not have net banking facilities.

The earlier GST deadline was August 20 which has recently been extended by five days.

Chartered accountant Sandip Bhandare, president, GCCI, said the deadline extension is going to be a relief for many assesses who are facing difficulty in understanding the online portal.

“Really speaking, there are many in Goa who have not filed GST as of now,” Bhandare said.

The government may have to do some handholding in the initial months during the transition phase as the system is new, he opined.

Traders across the state faced problems in paying GST last week, viz. on August 17 and 18, as the network turned slow and stopped responding. Some units had made the GST payment but faced the problem of not getting acknowledgement from the system.

Tax practitioner Rajendra Narvekar said that at least 40 per cent of his customers faced difficulty in paying the tax as they waited until the last date, and the site crashed.

He said that GST network infrastructure needed to be strengthened so that it holds strong even when there is a last-minute rush.

“There are heavy penalties for nonpayment of GST and everybody is anxious. Further the Trans 1 Form that is necessary for input tax credit was not available on the system. It was loaded only on Monday,” he said. Narvekar revealed that he did his own GST payment early to get firsthand experience of the system and guide his clients.

Sameer Keny, managing director, Crescent Fragrances Pvt Ltd., Cuncolim, was also among the early birds who anticipating problems and paid his tax before the due date.

“The process was smooth, although I encountered problems in doing the digital signature,” Keny said.

Most of the local goldsmiths are yet to file their first GST. However, Vikram Verlekar, director, Ulhas Jewellers, Margao, said that his company has paid GST and did not find the process too complicated.

With technical glitches encountered by last-minute taxpayers, the government extended the deadline.

The traders said that they would be filing GST soon as the weekend is going to be early.