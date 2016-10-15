Business effect of BRICS summit on Goa

The business delegation from China looked the most eager among BRICS member nations to invest in Goa. It is a positive fall-out of the summit, says Shoma Patnaik

While political pacts are a major purpose of the BRICS summit, strengthening intra- trade between member nations is another important agenda of it. The summit concluded yesterday in south Goa with Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, urging member countries to increase trade.

He said that business communities are the strongest proponents for closer and faster commercial cooperation among BRICS and that member countries need to boost trade between them. Current trade between the five nations is US $ 297 billion (as on 2014). It needs to be doubled to US$ 500 billion by 2020, emphasized Modi.

Meanwhile for Goa the BRICS summit was super effective for number of reasons. It increased occupancy of hotel rooms and cheered up the hospitality industry considerably. Other small businesses also benefited from the summit. But the most encouraging news that emerged from BRICS is that China showed real willingness to do business with Goa.

While rest of BRICS nations spoke of broad business ties, China actually had Goa centric plans. It is the top-most contender for fulfilling the goal of making Goa an industrial state. China is willing to pump in big-time funds into Goa and they are looking at investing at multiple levels. The Chinese companies are eager for tie-ups, joint ventures and partnerships with local companies be it a small unit.

About 15 businessmen from China arrived in Goa for B2B meetings and they did factory visits as well as met up with local industrialists in a meeting organized by the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI). “The Chinese want to set up manufacturing in Goa. They have specific sectors in mind and arrived to understand the local business climate,” says RS Kamat, director general, GCCI.

“The business meeting between Goan and Chinese businessmen is not the first as we have been in contact previously. Members from local industry visited China recently,” pointed out Kamat.

Goa is a small player in Indian industry and most of the local industry is made up of micro and small units but the Chinese clearly see a business opportunity in the state. The sectors that they are looking at are 3-D printing devices, IT, infrastructure projects, high end tourism, among others.

The Chinese business delegation trip was organized by the Sino India Trade & Culture Promotion Council and the body’s chairman, Paul Cho Kwai Shun, said that, China is eager to bring its own raw material and funding. “We want to share expertise and collaborate in design with Goan companies,” said Shun. China has investments worth US$ 300 million for Goa, he said. If all the plans fructify China could be the game changer in the investor proposals of the Goa Investment Board.

According to experts in industry, China’s association with Goa is an old one. The links are strong in the mining industry where 90 per cent of the iron ore mined by companies was to China. Demand for low-grade ore from China led to ore exports booming in 2010 to 2012 and companies made bumper profits. Today when China is no longer buying ore the mining industry is in doldrums.

In a session on investment opportunities by states in the BRICS Trade Fair and the BRICS Business Forum the government of Goa highlighted that Startup Goa has been launched as a grassroots initiative to sprout tech companies from Goan soil.

Goa is a tourism destination hence new tourism services have been initiated to boost tourism in the state. Officials also pitched for investments in research & development, engineering design and technology solutions, manufacturing of components.

The Chinese are comfortable dealing with Goans. They love our state for being beautiful and find it peaceful vis-à-vis other states. The fact that Goa has a stable government works in its favour. Chinese industry is not looking at Goa as a market. For them the world is their market. Whatever they produce in Goa will go out to the rest of the world and India. In the past China dealt with Goa for iron ore purchases but currently their business interest in the state is deeper than what is generally known. Chinese companies have stakes in several large and small companies.”

Manguirish Pai Raikar, board member of Ministry of MSME

The main focus of the Chinese business delegation appeared to be in established industry. However Chinese presence in India is strong in the IT industry. There are lots of investors from China who have acquired stake or have put in equity funding in start-ups. China is pretty active in the mobile ad technology space which is the area of operations of my company. About 60 per cent of my business is presently from China and we regularly travel to the country for trade shows. There is a lot of scope for Chinese to partner Goa’s start-ups,”

Tyrone D’Souza, MD and partner, Mobobeat

Goa has good connectivity with outside which is why the Chinese are looking at us. We have airport-port-rail-and-road connectivity and that is a huge advantage. At the end of the day the travel and tourism industry has lot to gain from the linkages. Chinese businessmen will need flight bookings, accommodation, local conveyance. The state government also stands to gain from taxes and employment generation. Goa’s small size cannot be an obstacle to the Chinese interest because as investors they are only looking as the quality. As long as quality is maintained they have no issues in investing,”

Peter Pinto, CEO, Neha Travels

Goa is a tourist state. We want to create infrastructure in the concept of smart city. We have raw material and can offer full production line. In return we are looking at skilled labour,”

Paul Cho Kwai Shun, chairman, SITCPC