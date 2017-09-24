Business community in Fatorda, waiting for the whistle!

The FIFA U-17World Cup is not just about football discovers MINOO FERNANDES for The Navhind Times

The business community in and around the Nehru stadium in Fatorda are waiting for the World Cup matches in Goa to start as they see an opportunity to make hay while the sun shines. Shopkeepers, restaurant owners, bar owners and hawkers are rubbing their hands with glee over the prospects of making extra money that people who come to watch the World Cup matches will spend.

To many, which country plays in Goa does not really matter, that Goa is a host and that many people will be engaged in the stadium for more than four hours – games begin at 5 pm and end at 9.45 pm – does.

“We expect to make a lot of money before the games start and after. People who come for the games normally have something to eat and drink before and after the game. There may be a canteen facility inside but my snacks are special,” says a tea stall owner around the stadium. “My samosa and batatwadas are favourites. People come here otherwise too. But, the demand is always more when there are matches and I expect a lot of crowd from villages where such snacks are always available,” added the owner, who requested anonymity.

“Surely these U-17 World Cup matches will boost the state’s economy too,” said a hotel owner located just near the Fatorda stadium who preferred to remain anonymous.

“Hotel accommodation increases and every hotel owner employs some strategies to earn profits during such times,” this hotel owner said while answering questions from The Navhind Times.

“Tourists intake is always swelling during events of this type,”’ stated another hotel owner who also asked for anonymity.

“This is the biggest event ever being held since the construction of the Nehru stadium in Fatorda. It will have a big impression on the lives of the fans that throng here and the local businessmen. The difference will be in terms of earning more money – depending upon the pattern of fans spending and in terms of seeing the best level of football. Money is likely to be spent on visiting bars, coffee stalls, tea shops etc,” said Justine Pinto who lives close to the Nehru stadium.

“Fans will surely enjoy the big time matches to be featured at Nehru stadium which is a golden opportunity which comes very rarely,” added Pinto.

“TV sales too have started increasing,” disclosed Anita Ratos stating that watching such events on TV is good for people like herself who avoid the crowd bustle on occasions like this. “I am old but that does not mean that I am not going to watch the event live. This is football history and I want to be part of that history,” stated Anita.

“People are purchasing new TV sets so that they can relax and watch the World Cup matches leisurely at home instead of facing all that rush and chaos,” said another elderly person Navnath Gaoncar, also from Fatorda. “Those who cannot or did not get the World Cup tickets can watch the matches on the television,” suggested Nora Pacheco, resident of Fatorda.

“This World Cup is going to be an attractive event for us to earn some money,” said a small time tea seller located within the vicinity of the stadium. There is likely to be a good demand for eatables, therefore, the quality of eatables need to be under check,” said Priyanka Dessai.

“Recreation and entertainment life style will see a change for good in the coming days,” avers Nicolau Pimenta of Fatorda.

“There will be a significant revenue gain for sure,” said a bar owner near the stadium. “There may not be much more to make for the first match but I am sure it will be full before the second match and after it. In the old times people used to step in for a drink before the 4 pm games,” said the bar owner.

“I expect a lot of business after the games as there will be chaos for transport after the second match. We motorcycle pilots and the taxi drivers from the area expect to make a lot of business after the matches,” said Agustinho Fernandes, who owns a taxi.

“We normally close at 11 pm but are in a position to stay open later. We expect orders to increase and expect to be open later as demand will increase,” said a pizzazz manager located close to the stadium.

Aslam Bepari, Manuel Silva , tender coconut seller Antonio Fernandes, ballon seller Munnapa Lamani were all agog with the happening of this World Cup because they will have more business and also be able to watch quality football.