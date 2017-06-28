Thursday , 29 June 2017
TRENDING NOW
Buses will run on fuel generated by garbage plant: CM
Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar unveils plaque on Wednesday to inaugurate 20-MLD sewerage treatment plant at Shirvodem in the presence of PWD Minister Ramakrishna Dhavalikar, Margao MLA Digambar Kamat and Navelim legislator Luizinho Faleiro

Buses will run on fuel generated by garbage plant: CM

Posted by: nt June 29, 2017 in Goa News

NT NETWORK

 

MARGAO

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday said that he wants to operate buses which will run on the fuel generated by the Saligao garbage treatment plant.

Speaking as a  chief guest for the  inauguration of  two sewerage treatments plants – one of 6.5 MLD and second of 20 MLD – at  Shirvodem, Margao,  Parrikar said that first three buses will be plied on  the Margao-Panaji  route on trial basis  from  August 15.

A regular bus service running on that particular fuel will be started by December 2017.

The Chief Minister said that 50 buses can easily be run on the fuel generated at the Saligao garbage treatment plant.

“This will help reduce air pollution,’’ he emphasised.

Parrikar assured that he will not discriminate against Salcete taluka vis-a-vis development, adding   that he has spent Rs 6 crore everyday in the last 105 days for infrastructure development.

Parrikar said that he has plans to set up four garbage treatment plants in the state with latest technology, and these plants would not give out foul odour.

“We have decided to set up a   garbage treatment plant at Verna for    Salcete and Mormugao talukas.  Salcete itself generates 160 to 180 tonne of garbage. There is a big challenge  before me to clear the old waste and commence new treatment plants. If everybody cooperate with the government by keeping aside the politics, I can try to make Goa  a garbage-free state,’’ he said,  and sought  cooperation of every citizen and  every politician  to  make  Goa  a garbage-free state  by 2020.

Speaking on the Shirvodem sewerage treatment plants, Parrikar said the treated water will be cleaner than any river water.  The two new plants will give relief to the people of Margao and Navelim from foul odour emanating from the existing plant.

PWD Minister Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar; Margao MLA Digambar Kamat; Navelim MLA Luizinho Faleiro; former minister Avertano Furtado and MMC chairperson Babita Prabhudesai were also present on the occasion.

Dhavalikar asserted that the BJP-led government has been fulfilling the promises made to the people.

“We have adopted ‘trenchless technology’,” he said.

Many of the  projects are fully funded by the Centre, Dhavalikar said   adding that Rs  160 crore will be  spent   for  constructing a stilt bridge which has been  promised to the  people of  Navelim.

Faleiro thanked Parrikar for the sewerage treatment plants as people of Navelim had suffered due to the absence of a sewerage treatment plant.

He urged the Chief Minister to endeavour to preserve the beauty and pristine glory of Saipem lake.

Kamat explained how people of Margao were releasing their sewage in the open in the absence of a plant.

Furtado also thanked Parrikar for completing the project that had been   initiated by Furtado when he was a minister.

Please like & share:
Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011
Facebook Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com