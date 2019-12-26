Bureaucratic lethargy delays state cultural marks policy

Panaji: Bureaucratic lethargy has delayed the implementation of the cultural marks policy in the state, with the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education categorically stating that it would be impossible to grant cultural merit marks to the SSC and HSSC students, answering their examinations during the summer of 2020, for participating in events related to various art forms.

Minister for Art and Culture Govind Gaude, who first spoke about cultural marks policy in 2017, on the lines of the sports merit marks, told ‘The Navhind Times’ that the draft of this policy has already been sent to the Office of the Chief Minister, for further decision. “However, it seems to have been stuck there due to administrative reasons,” he said.

The Minister for Art and Culture also mentioned that his department, under the particular draft policy has prepared list of cultural activities for granting marks to the students, participating in the same.

Gaude said that as per the draft policy, if a student is eligible for claiming both sports merit marks and cultural merit marks, then he would be granted higher of these two marks. “Such a student would be able to claim merit marks under only one category,” he added, maintaining that he wanted the cultural marks policy to be implemented from the current academic year.

Meanwhile, secretary of the Goa Board Bhagirath Shetye told this daily that it is too late to do so, this academic year, as the government is yet to formulate as well as notify the cultural marks policy for Goa Board examinations.

“Although it is about time for the cultural marks to be awarded to the students, we just cannot do it as the inventory of various cultural activities has to be prepared,” he added, pointing out that Minister of Art and Culture Govind Gaude is very keen to formulate and implement the particular policy as soon as possible.

Speaking further, the Goa Board secretary said that there has been no such intimation from the government to the Goa Board, till date, and therefore the Goa Board has not issued any related circular to the schools.

“In fact, the state cabinet needs to take a decision as regards bringing a related amendment to the Goa, Daman and Diu Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Act, 1975, under which the Goa Board has been established,” he concluded.