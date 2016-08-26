Bungee jumping may not take off at Anjuna

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

An ambitious adventure tourism project on ‘bungee jumping’, which has been proposed at the Anjuna cliff, is not likely to see the light of the day as the project site falls under no-development zone.

The inspection team of the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority has observed that the proposed site being a highly vulnerable laterite cliff is prone to erosion and the boulder hilltop may not withstand such heavy structure for the project of the tourism department.

The department, which tied up with the Nashik-based M/s Jumpin Heights Adventure Pvt Limited in April last year to promote adventure tourism in the state, had sought permission from the GCZMA for the construction of a 45-metre high jump tower and 24-metre-long platform at the Anjuna cliff.

The proposal also aims at facilitating space for a briefing room, a storeroom and a refreshment counter.

The inspection by former expert members of the GCZMA on 4 March this year found that the site falls under no-development zone. The site is highly unsafe and vulnerable to erosion and could be risky for the people. According to annexure I of CRZ notification, 2011 no permanent structures for sports facilities shall be permitted in CRZ III except construction of goal posts, net posts and lampposts.

“It is highly vulnerable laterite cliff that is prone to collapse. In this strip, the cliff front has indeed collapsed at many places. The proposed tower sites fall in the no-development zone. It needs a large deep foundation (10m x 9m), on which a tall tower 30-40 m in height and with a horizontal ramp of minimum 20m length. The boulder hilltop may not withstand such a structure,” the report has said.

The report was submitted to the authority but it never came up for discussion at any of the GCZMA meetings.

“The tourism department’s adventure sport project ‘bungee jumping’ could not be built atop one of the vulnerable cliffs. Moreover, such activities are prohibited under CRZ III area. But the final decision has to be taken by the authorities,” GCZMA’s former expert member Antonio Mascarenhas said.