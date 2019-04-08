Bullet Trials Works Replica 2019 launched

Royal Enfield is celebrating more than 87 years of the Bullet. To commemorate the brand since 1932, the company launched the Bullet Trials 500 and Bullet Trials 350 priced at Rs 2,07,104 and Rs 1,62,345 (ex-showroom) respectively.

The bikes have distinctive design and functional features that are redolent of the heydays of classic trials competitions from the 1940’s and 50’s. The features include tyres with block tread pattern for improved off road grip and a reinforced handlebar with cross-brace. The features also includes raised silencer for improved ground clearance in addition to being equipped with dual channel ABS. The bikes have trimmed mudguards, a single seat, and luggage carrier. There are also specially designed accessories including a sump guard for added engine protection. The bikes are open for bookings across the country.

Speaking at the launch, Mark Wells, global head, product strategy and industrial design, said, “Royal Enfield has long and proud history of building resilient and enduring motorcycles and, the Bullet has been the most enduring of them all. The new launches are inspired by Johnny Brittain’s trials motorcycle that won more than 50 championships between 1948 and 1965. I am confident that it will be received well by Royal Enfield enthusiasts in India”

The history of trials competitions goes back to early 1920’s when motorcycle manufacturers used reliability trials to demonstrate their machines’ tractability, manoeuvrability and overall endurance, in the UK and across Europe. However, when road surfaces improved in the 1920s, trials competitions went ‘off-road’ to dedicated courses, where challenging terrain provided a gruelling test for both man and machine.

Introduced in 1932, the Bullet was heralded as a motorcycle that was ‘perfect for touring or trials’. Soon after its launch the bike racked up successes in trials with the Royal Enfield team being the only British riding squad that did not drop a single point. In 1937, Enfield riders won record-breaking 37 trials trophies along with six gold medals with legends such as Charlie Rogers, George Holdsworth and Jack Booker riding a 250cc, a 350cc and the 500cc special competition model to victory.

“It was in fact the proven success of the Bullet Trials motorcycle over challenging terrains that caught the eye of the Indian Army. It was around 1952 when the Indian Army placed an order of 800 Bullets to patrol the harsh border regions of Kashmir and Rajasthan directly leading to the creation of Enfield India in 1955,” added Wells.

Speaking at the launch, Shaji Koshy, head India Business, Royal Enfield, said, “The Bullet has always had a fiercely loyal customer base in India. In India, the brand gained iconic status and has been associated with endurance and resilience, with motorcycles being passed on from one generation to the other.”

The 2019 Bullet Trials are a tribute to the 1949 bikes ridden by Johnny Brittain in various trials championships. The new models perfectly capture the look-and-feel of these early 1950’s models while offering modern features.