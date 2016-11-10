Building of an energy efficient home

Ujjwala Sinha

In this article I will be speaking about making your home energy efficient; one where you can save on all your resources.

While you are selecting a flat or designing a house, see that it is climatically responsive. Try to have the habitable rooms like the bedroom and living room to the windward side which will help in ventilating the room. Also it is preferable that the rooms have cross ventilation with windows both in windward and leeward side. These rooms should additionally have adequate sunlight coming in. These points will offset the cost of using artificial light during daytime and also that of air conditioning.

Try to go for a plan where the service areas like toilets and utility areas are in the western side. This prevents harsh sunlight and heat from entering your house and also helps in drying up the wet areas. The kitchen should have adequate sunlight coming in preferably through the east light.

If you have windows towards the west you can opt for double glazed ones. They reduce the heat transfer inside the building.

Painting the roof with reflective paint or using white tiles can reduce the heat flow into the room from the ceiling. Cool roofs reduce the building’s heat-gain tendency; it also saves up to 15 per cent of the annual air-conditioning energy.

Your apartment or house is designed in a climatic responsive way or not, you need to plan your utilities like lighting and water heating in a sustainable manner.

The most common ways to reduce energy in lighting is through the use of energy-efficient incandescent or halogen lamps, CFL and LED bulbs which can save from 25 per cent to 75 per cent energy. CFLs come in warmer colours and diffuse filters as well to go along with your home ambient and focus lighting.

Solar water heating systems collect heat from the sun and transfer it to the water placed in the tank on the roof. It is a good replacement for the energy exhaustive electric geyser. A 25 litre solar water heating system can easily serve a family of four. Most solar water heating systems come with a five-year or ten-year warranty and require little maintenance.

There are various other ways by which you can reduce the energy consumption in your house and save extra cash on your utility bills. Thus with small expenditures on your house utilities you can enjoy living in your energy efficient dream house.

(The writer is a practicing architect based in Panaji. She can be contacted at buzz.navhinds@gmail.com.)

