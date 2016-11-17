Building energy efficient homes

Ujjwala Sinha

Last article I wrote about how to build an energy efficient house which leads to saving of resources. With the use of innovative design and energy efficient utilities you can further save on your bills.

A very important part of energy efficient design is harnessing daylight as far as possible. Design strategies like orientation of the building, apertures design and indirect lighting help you to use daylight to meet your lighting needs. You can have skylights, mainly in bungalows, which allows daylight in through the ceiling. You can have light shelves to harness indirect light and at the same time avoid glare.

Another important aspect of energy efficient design is ventilation which increases our comfort level. Utilising passive cooling strategies like natural ventilation, stack effect, air cooling and shades can reduce your demand for mechanical cooling while maintaining thermal comfort.

The natural ventilation depends on massing and orientation of the building. Cross ventilation depends on location and size of the openings. Stack effect for creating passive ventilation can be achieved in various ways like high level vents, solar chimney etc. You can achieve air cooling by evaporative or geothermal cooling. Again you need to consult any expert for achieving these strategies.

Apart from these passive cooling strategies you may need active cooling which comes from the use of fans and air conditioners. To improve efficiency, look for equipments with a high coefficient of performance or energy efficiency ratio. A three star rated AC can reduce energy consumption by about 20 per cent in a house. Similarly a five star rated AC can reduce energy consumption by about 30 per cent.

Besides considerations of thermal comfort, proper ventilation improves the indoor air quality which means that the chemical composition of indoor air is clean and fresh. This means avoiding chemical pollutants, pollen, mold and mildew and other unwanted substances by bringing in fresh air at an adequate rate. A poorly ventilated flat or house has chances of developing mold or mildew which gives rise to health hazards. Another aspect is adequate ventilation to maintain indoor humidity levels between 30 to 60 per cent.

Volatile organic compounds release molecules to the surrounding air that can be harmful to human health and the environment. Building products that typically contain VOCs are carpets, paints and other finish coatings, sealants, adhesives used in furniture. Thus check whether the VOC of these products are within limit.

Even if size of your dwelling is small but if you have enough sunlight and air, then your house is more beautiful than a mansion which is poorly lit and not ventilated properly.

(The writer is a practicing architect based in Panaji. She can be contacted at buzz.navhinds@gmail.com.)