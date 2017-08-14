Builder penalised for causing delay in giving occupancy

PANAJI: A builder cannot cause delay in handing over occupancy certificate by saying that he has already applied for it and obtaining occupancy certificate for an incomplete flat is beyond consideration, the North Goa District Consumer Redressal Forum has said while ordering a developer to hand over occupancy certificate of a 103 square-metre flat to the buyer within 60 days. The consumer redressal forum has also directed the developer to pay Rs 100 a day to the buyer till the date of handing over the occupancy certificate to the purchasers.

The complainants were a mother-son duo from Parra in Bardez taluka. They had agreed to finance the construction of a flat on first floor in a building project named ‘Joma’s Lily Residency’ and entered into an agreement of construction cum sale in March 2009 at a total consideration amount of Rs 14.86 lakh. However, in April 2015, the builder handed over the possession of the said flat to the complainants without obtaining the occupancy certificate.

The builder was to hand over the occupancy certificate by May 2015, within one month of the possession, but later asked them to wait till the end of December 2015, as he had already applied for the completion certificate. Admittedly, the occupancy certificate was not given till date. Hence, the buyers filed a complaint before the district forum. The complaint was filed on March 3 last year.

Moreover, an RTI reply filed by the complainants with the Parra village panchayat revealed that the panchayat had not received any application for issue of occupancy certificate by the opposite party.

The complainants further claimed that they had paid a total amount of Rs Rs 13.37 lakh to the developer, M/s Joma Builders, but the developer avoided handing over the occupancy certificate for one reason or the other without which the complainant could not physically occupy, as the said flat was not yet certified as “fit to occupy.”

The builder Joaquim D’Souza contested the complaint. He argued that the complaint is not maintainable since the complainants have already been put in possession of the said flat. The opposite party further said that completion of the formalities is not within his reach. He claimed that there was no deficiency in their service and that the complaint was premature.

Noting that possession of residential premises without occupancy certificate is unlawful and only a symbolic possession, the District Consumer Forum said, “If the flat was not ready in all respects, there arose no question of occupancy certificate till the said flat is completed in all respects.”

“It is evident from the correspondence exchanged that the complainants faced lot of harassment and mental torture at the hands of the opposite party, running after the opposite party for occupancy certificate. The opposite party has failed to comply with the terms of the agreement and as such, there is deficiency in service on the part of the opposite party in not handing over the occupancy certificate,” said the bench of forum president S Vales and two members Varsha Bale and A De Oliveira.

The forum further ordered that occupancy certificate must be obtained within two months so as to be able to hand over legal possession for occupying and residing in the said flat. It awarded liquidated damages totalling to Rs 81,100 from April 9, 2015 to July 28, 2017, failing which further interest of 9 per cent per annum from the date of order till date of its actual payment. Additionally, litigation costs of Rs 10,000 were also granted.

It also directed the developer to shell out Rs 100 a day from July 29, 2017 till the date of handing over the occupancy certificate to the complainants.