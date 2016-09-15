Build more ultramodern waste treatment plants: Dave to state

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Union Minister for Environment Madhav Dave, during his visit to the Saligao waste treatment plant, suggested to the state government to build more such plants in the mission to keep Goa clean.

Dave, who is in the state to attend the meeting of environment ministers of BRICS countries, visited the Saligao plant on Thursday.

He appreciated the government’s efforts in setting up the state-of-the art infrastructure for handling waste. He said that the state should have more such waste management plants, which would help in keeping Goa clean.

He further said that his ministry would provide approvals for all such plants whenever proposed.

The ultramodern waste management plant is based on German technology under the make in India programme. The facility is based on the mechanical biological treatment process with proper segregation recovery, recyclable and biomethanation technology.

Currently, garbage from 14 villages – Calangute, Candolim, Saligao, Pilerne Marra, Parra, Anjuna, Guirim, Sangolda, Baga, Arpora, Reis Magos, Verem, Nerul and Verla Canca besides that collected from the highway shoulders is treated at the plant.