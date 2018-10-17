BSNL-Nokia sign MoU for Industry 4.0

IANS

CHENNAI

Public sector telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has signed a MoU with telecom equipment maker Nokia Solutions and Networks India Pvt Ltd for Industry 4.0, an official said on Tuesday.

The BSNL will also approach various industries for implementing Industry 4.0 in the country, BSNL chairman and managing director Anupam Shrivastava told reporters here.

Industry 4.0 is the next level of automation in manufacturing where machines become smart, share data and includes Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing.

According to Shrivastava, BSNL has taken several initiatives for the launch of 5G services in India by 2020.

Nokia Solutions is one of its key partners in developing the 5G eco-system. He said BSNL was exploring cases such as Industry 4.0 that can benefit tremendously with 5G.