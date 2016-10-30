BSNL gets the rap for trying to pass itself as telecom authority

By Adv. Jatin Ramaiya

The Goa State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held that disputes between a telecom company which is a licensee of the Government of India and its customers can be entertained by the consumer forum, whilst dismissing an appeal filed by BSNL against an judgment passed by the District Forum, South Goa.

The Commission observed that by no stretch of imagination can BSNL be called as a telecom authority and it is merely a licensee of the government. It was further observed, “in view of the definitions of the telegraph line and telegraph authority as contained in Sections 34 and 36 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885. It can be said that the dispute was in respect of a telegraph line and between a telegraph authority and a consumer since the general manager, telecom represented the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) which is the successor to the Department of Posts and Telegraphs.”

Since the DoT was also the Telegraph Authority, reference was made by the Apex Court to Section 7B of the Telegraph Act. Hence, Section 7B of the Telegraph Act was applicable to the case of “M. Krishnan and another” (supra). Presently, the telecom sector is not run directly by the government but by licensed public or private companies. The powers of the telegraph authority have neither been vested nor are available to any private telecom service.

The opposing party, BSNL and its divisional engineer are not and cannot be deemed to be the telegraph authorities. Recourse to Section 7B of the Telegraph Act in case of dispute between consumers and private service providers and BSNL would not be available. “The Forum has therefore rightly relied upon the Judgment of the Delhi High Court in the case of JK Mittal (supra), wherein the opposing parties were, inter alia, Bharati Airtel and its sales manager. It is therefore clear beyond doubt that the objection of the opposing party to the jurisdiction of the Forum to entertain and try the complaint has no substance and hence the same has been rightly overruled.”.

The State Commission after examining the evidence and pleadings on record modified the judgment of the District Forum to the extent that BSNL was directed to pay to Shankar R Jog who was the original complainant a lump sum amount of Rs 15000 towards interest, costs of the complaint and compensation for mental torture.