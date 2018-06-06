BSNL connectivity set to improve with 100 more towers in state

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The government-owned telecom operator, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), is setting up 100 new mobile towers in the state in the current financial year.

Around 35 of the new towers will be in rural areas of Pernem, Valpoi, Netravali, Mollem, said, Yogesh Chandra Mishra, principal general manager, BSNL, Goa, on Tuesday.

Speaking to media, Mishra said that the towers will be set up in remote villages located near the border where there is no phone connectivity, and where no private telecom operator has yet established presence.

“Goa is known for its opposition to mobile towers, but the 100 new mobile towers will be set up keeping in mind the safety concerns of the people,” he said.

Explaining that the BSNL will not break any rules, he said that towers will be set up after taking permission from the gram panchayats and local authorities, and “will conform to environmental laws.”

“About 65 towers will come up in urban areas,” he added. The new towers are expected to increase Internet speed and address the problem of ‘range’ faced by BSNL customers.

Mishra disclosed that the Goa office is the most profitable office of BSNL registering a total profit of Rs 17 crore in 2017-18.

“Most of our profits come from our landline services including broadband,” he said.

He said that although the demand for landline service has decreased slightly after the arrival of mobiles, the landline segment continues to be a money spinner.

“The state’s sizeable population of senior citizens means that the demand for landline services continues to be healthy,” he said.

The BSNL has around 1,80,000 mobile subscribers in the state and close to 2 lakh landline subscribers.

Mishra was speaking at the launch of Patanjali SIM in the presence of Kamlesh Bandekar, Bharat Swabhiman state prabhari and Gayatri Mishra, president of Telecom Women’s Wing Organisation (TWWO), along with the executive members of various groups of Patanjali.

The SIM is only for Patanjali staff and members and is the service expected to cater to the 55,000-strong Patanjali community in the state.

It is under the Closed User Group (CUG) services of BSNL.

During the SIM launching event two customers for the Patanjali SIM in Goa, Kabir Waghela and Reshma Khanolkar were felicitated.