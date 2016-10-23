BSF jawan, six-year-old boy killed in Pak firing in J-K

JAMMU: A six-year-old boy along with a BSF jawan was killed and nine others were critically injured today as Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire, resorting to heavy shelling and firing from automatic weapons in several sectors along the International Border in Jammu district.

The boy was killed as Pakistani forces resorted to unprovoked firing in a “complete bizarre manner” towards civilian areas at Laliyal village in R S Pura, official sources said.

Nine others were injured in the overnight firing of whom condition of a woman was stated to be critical.

“Pakistan Rangers opened indiscriminate firing and mortar shelling on forward BoPs and civilian areas in several sub sectors along International Border (IB) in Jammu district overnight,” a senior BSF officer said. There has been firing of small and automatic weapons and shelling of mortar bombs on over 25 border out posts (BoPs) and civilian areas in R S Pura, Arnia, Suchetgarh, Kanachak, Pargwal sub sectors of Jammu district since last night and it is still on, the officer said. “In the firing and shelling, one BSF Jawan was martyred and another injured,” officer said, adding that the BSF troops guarding IB were giving a befitting reply.

The deceased jawan has been identified as Constable Susheel Kumar.

There have been over 40 incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops since India carried out surgical strikes in PoK after the Uri terror attack in which 19 Indian soldiers were killed.

BSF officers laid wreath at the mortal remains of the jawan Susheel Kumar, who was from Karukshetra in Haryana. The jawan was hit with a splinter in his neck at a post in R S Pura and was shifted to GMC hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the senior BSF officer said. While, six-year-old boy Vicky Kumar died due to splinter injuries of a mortar shell in Lalyal-Garkhal belt of IB.

The child from a labourer family from Bihar has spent the night in bunker and as soon as he came out to play, the splinter hit him.

Jammu Deputy Commissioner Simrandeep Singh said that 30 cattle were also dead and 130 others were injured in the firing and shelling in various border hamlets in the district.

Earlier, 26-year-old BSF jawan Gurnam Singh, who was injured in a sniping attack from across the border on Friday, had succumbed to his injuries late Saturday night.

The Police and Civil authorities are assessing losses on account of the damage caused to the property in various villages along the IB in Jammu district, Deputy Commissioner added.

There is huge damage caused to the houses and other properties in the border hamlets, an official said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army today claimed that two people, including a minor girl, were killed in “unprovoked firing” by Indian troops.

Pakistan Army, in a statement, alleged that the Indian soldiers resorted to firing and shelling in Harpal, Pukhlian and Charwah sectors on the working boundary.

Due to India’s “unprovoked firing” at the working boundary last night a civilian of village Janglora and a one and a half-years old girl were killed while seven civilians were injured, it said.