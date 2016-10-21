Browse, click, buy and celebrate Diwali

In the last few years we have been witnessing huge popularity and success of online shopping. Leave aside, metros and other cities; Goa too is a major market for online sales. The craze for online shopping only gets bigger with festivals in India. As people prepare to shop online for Diwali due to sales, NT BUZZ tries to understand the psyche of online shoppers in Goa

Danuska Da Gama I NT BUZZ

With technology at everyone’s finger tips; despite the relatively slow speed of internet, shoppers are not deterred to make purchases online. From clothes and accessories, to electrical appliances, furniture and groceries, the list is endless. Undoubtedly online shopping has made things extremely handy for people.

This craze has picked up across the country and Goa has given tough competition to other cities for online shopping. It surges even more when festivals are around the corner and online sites are loaded with offers and sales.

These online sites entice customers to shop for their favourite brands at incredibly affordable prices, giving big players in the market a run for their money when it comes to maximising sales. From various combinations, free gifts, heavy discounts, exchange offers and more, the online sales become a huge hit among customers. It’s a win-win situation for the sellers and customers; there cannot be anything better than online sales, and shopping is reason enough to smile.

The price factor

Who isn’t price conscious in India, especially when taxes and inflation can burn not just one but many holes in our pockets. The lifeline that saves the day and money happens to be online shopping. From choosing products between price ranges that suits you well to sales, online shopping is a lot to do with saving.

Teacher, Alpa Malik says that price is one major reason she chooses to shop online. During free time, she uses her phone to check out products. “While I am quite familiar of prices of commodities in the market and know that the online rates are cheaper, sometimes I fill the cart and then check out the prices in the market. Quite often, I go back to the online store and make the purchase,” she says.

Similarly a student Disha Jain is cautious yet calculative when it comes to her purchases. While she doesn’t prefer buying clothes online, she has bought a couple of books, two mobile phones, and a laptop among other electronic items as they were cheaper. “It saves time and money which are bonuses of online shopping,” she says.

Business student Anuja says when it comes to pricing one has the option to choose from various sellers due to price differences.

Gauravi Kamat from Margao is not someone who goes online to buy particular items. If she finds something she likes she picks it up, but of course price is one criterion while making a purchase. She tells us how some products that are less likely to be found in Goan stores, and if found are priced much higher than the online stores. “There’s no particular item that I look for while shopping online. The last time I ordered a sari and two dresses. And recently I found lovely boots and rompers on sale. I was ecstatic on receiving the boots as it’s difficult to find good boots at reasonable prices in Goa.”

Makes life easy

With hectic lifestyles and lack of time online shopping makes life not just a tad bit, but a lot easier. It has indeed made shopping very convenient and enjoyable too. Student Ramrai Naik says: “Online shopping is convenient as compared to physical shopping, which can be time consuming. Besides, there’s nothing better than getting discounted deals through notifications instead of bargaining with shopkeepers.”

Physical education teacher from Porvorim, Sugandha Shirodkar enjoys shopping for readymade garments, cookware and kitchen accessories. “At the same time we can compare various products, get to know its specifications instead of roaming the market. Also, we can order for products at anytime, so that’s very convenient,” she says.

Business student, Anuja Gawas mentions how through online shopping one doesn’t have to stand in long queues, and the payment modes are very consumer friendly which makes it the best option for shopping.

For men too, online shopping has brought a lot of respite. Now they don’t have to take their wives to the market and wait until they finish shopping. Krishna Naik from Ponda tells us that earlier, at least once a month he would have to apply for half day leave only to take his wife shopping as she is not mobile.

“Forget about taking her and being the driver, the worst is to wait or tag along to various shops until she gets what she wants and is happy. In this entire process, I used to get bored, irritated but had no choice,” he says, before adding that now his role is only of providing money to shop while his wife does most of the purchases online.

Variety

The choices online may amaze you. You can keep up with the latest international trends, shop from retailers across the country, or even the world.

Consumer behaviour and marketing go hand in hand. Every customer wants to make a choice he/she won’t regret and that’s when they look for variety. Variety at click of a button, comparisons between products, various sites are options online shoppers have to explore, giving the shopper what he is looking for. For Jaylee Katkar, festival shopping online means jhumkas, accessories and colourful clothing from quality brands that have various patterns, sizes and more which are at her disposal in the virtual world.

Filmmaker Siddesh Naik says: “Online stores become a one stop shop especially in a place like Goa where you don’t get much variety in the market. If there’s variety then it comes with that exclusive cost in Goa,” he says.

Student, Anushka Asgaonkar loves shopping during sales like the current one for Diwali. “I have always noticed that during sales the items are very cheap. Also, I have never felt that online products have sub standard quality as perceived by many. The variety during sales makes it a confusing yet an enjoyable shopping experience,” she says.

Since Gauravi is very picky and choosy while shopping for clothes and accessories, she prefers shopping online. She explains the funda to her shopping experience: “Sometimes we end up buying a lot of stuff at one store and then walk into another and see way better stuff but can’t do anything because we’ve already spent a lot, which is what happens to me many a time. When I shop online I’ve got the choice at my finger tips literally and I don’t even have to walk across different stores and decide what to buy where.”

Physical shopping can be embarrassing sometimes, people compromise on their choices because of the lack of variety in shops. Also, pressure from shopkeepers leaves people making purchases they aren’t happy about or something that they won’t ever use.

And so much more…

For Ramrai, cost is just one factor; there are others that make online shopping worthwhile for him. He talks about how various banks tie up with stores to give out offers like additional discounts or cash back to attract people.

Talking about warranties which is a major concern many have and are sceptical while making purchases, Ramrai says: “Electronics of well established brands are one thing people can buy blindly as they have warranty which can be claimed anywhere. In addition to that, the hassle free returns and refund policies keeps increasing customer base and trust factor of e-commerce.”

Agreeing with Ramrai, Anuja Gawas states how a lot of stores in the market allow exchanges and give refunds so as to get back customers who now use online stores. “Online shopping is also better due to its return policy which many physical stores do not have. Also, many websites allow you to schedule the delivery which simply adds to the convenience.”

While she says that for people who were new to online shopping, quality was the main concern, today there is a detailed description and product review to help customers decide. While Siddesh Naik says that buying online is a little risky due to the glamorous pictures, branded items come with company warranty.