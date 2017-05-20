Broken Borim bridge lies unbarricaded; fear looms of Sanvordem incident repeat

By ROQUE DIAS | NT

MARGAO: The collapse of the sidewalk of the Sanvordem bridge, that resulted in casualties, has come as a stark reminder that bridges, including the unused, need regular maintenance.

In this context, a broken Portuguese-era bridge at Borim is one such bridge which, if not barricaded, then it could result in the Sanvordem like tragedy since it is mostly frequented by youngsters.

Acting sarpanch of Loutolim panchayat Cruz Pereira said that “we had written to the PWD urging it to take some steps to restrict entry of people onto the bridge. Young people go there at nighttime and it is often learnt that they get into arguments and fights. I do not know if the government is waiting for more tragedies to happen.”

The panchayat of Loutolim had written to PWD a year ago asking it to restrict the bridge’s entry points.

Reliable sources informed that the PWD, in a response to the panchayat’s letter, had dumped two truckloads of mud on the approach road of the bridge. But it was too little to prevent the people from going towards the bridge. Sources further informed that the PWD often cited reasons of lack of funds and lengthy procedures.

It is learnt that many couples go on the bridge and attempt to end their lives. It is also popular among lovebirds and college-goers who come on their two-wheelers.

This bridge, dating back to Portuguese era, was reportedly blown off during the Goa Liberation struggle.

When this reporter went to the site on Saturday, what he saw was empty liquor bottles, beer cans, and condom packets strewn all around.

Locals feel that some temporary measures can at least be taken to ensure that nobody goes on the bridge which is in risky condition.

“PWD Minister Sudin Dhavalikar should visit the place and take stock of the condition of the bridge. I hope he will do it before something untoward happens,” said Lourenco D’Souza of Loutolim.

Repeated attempts on Saturday to contact the concerned PWD engineers failed. However, an engineer, on condition of anonymity, said that the PWD had decided to barricade the area, but due to lack of funds it did not materialise.