Britona residents block Malim road demanding repair

The agitated residents of Britona and surrounding areas, on Tuesday, under the banner of Britona Villagers Front gathered near the Malim Circle and protested against the PWD Minister’s ‘careless attitude towards the pathetic condition of road.’

Porvorim MLA Rohan Khaunte along with residents from Britona (Penha de Franca), Betim and Malim blocked the road sending a strong message to the PWD minister to repair it immediately.

Due to the blocking of the road, traffic was later diverted.

The motorised traffic flow had came to a grinding halt for nearly 90 minutes.

A strong crowd of 150 -200 people blocked the road for traffic going towards Malim and Britona, and allowed the traffic to flow only after the PWD executive engineer promised to hot-mix carpet the road within next 5-days.

The downhill road leading to Malim and Britona is ridden with potholes and craters particularly near the circle, with no repairs carried out for the last 4 years, despite several reminders to the department to take up the repair work.

PWD executive engineer Premanand Naik conveyed a message to the MLA that the hot-mix carpeting of the road would be carried out within the next 5-days, and urged the residents to call off their agitation and allow the traffic to flow.

A heavy police posse was deployed at the site to prevent any untoward incident.