Bringing the past on stage

ARTI DAS | NT BUZZ

Re-presentation of a bygone musical era is a challenge and to bring in the same environment by way of sound, images and even costumes is a huge task. However, one can witness this at the Serendipity Arts Festival’s concert, ‘Living Traditions’ curated by well-known classical vocalist Shubha Mudgal.

Mudgal while explaining this unique concert says: “It is based on the collection of archival information which I am collecting by way of old photographs and recordings of the singers and musicians of early 20th Century. It is not about glorifying the past or nostalgia. It is just putting on stage and interpreting the music of that time.” It focuses on the recording of songs on 78 rpm.

Another interesting aspect of this concert is that the performers will be dressed to represent the manner of yesteryear musicians of early 20th Century. These costumes are designed by Indian couturier Rohit Bal. His work was inspired by period costumes and musicians from different gharanas amalgamated with his sensibilities. Also in those days musicians used to perform by standing and playing the instrument by tying it with cloth. The concert will be presented by three accomplished young stars of Hindustani music, vocalist Kaushiki Chakraborty, sitar player Purbayan Chatterjee and sarangi nawaz Murad Ali. The other artistes are Akram Khan, Satyajit Talwalkar, Ajay Joglekar, Yogesh Samsi. The artistes will reinterpret compositions that were recorded in the early 20th century. The first performance of this concert was held on Friday at Kala Academy and the second performance will be held today at 6 p.m. at the same venue.

Vocalist Kaushiki Chakraborty will present songs sung by Azambai of Kolhapur in 1936. When asked about the selection, Mudgal says: “I sent a lot of recording to Kaushiki as I wanted her to select rather than telling her to sing which song as the artist should have a choice.”

When asked whether the concert will be as per the requirements of the new audience, she affirmed that she doesn’t like to sugar-coat her audience as it will be pure presentation of the music of a generation which most of us are not aware of.

Mudgal is working on this arena of restoring old music as in the year 2003 she along with her husband Anees Pradhan started UnderscoreRecords.com to serve as a platform to access diverse forms of Indian music. They even restored Kesarbai Kerkar’s earliest recordings which were published by the Society of Indian Record Collectors in collaboration with them.

Speaking about this topic she says: “The new trends in music are always challenging. Thus, when recording was introduced in the music filed in the 1902 it was quite a challenge to these singers. Some of them were scared to sing in the mic as they thought it would swallow their voice. The biggest challenge was to condense their singing as they were used to singing throughout the night. They then had to restrict their singing to three to five minutes and still complete the picture of the raag. Also they had to sing it loud as the needle had to create an impression on the disc.” Mudgal maintains that every generation of singers has their own challenges by drawing parallel with the emergence of digitisation of music and the challenges faced by musicians and artists to release their songs online and other digital platforms.

Elaborating on the women singers of that era as women were not given enough status of an artist in that generation, she stated about vocalist Gauhar Jaan. “She was one of the first performers to record music on 78 rpm records in India. She was an accomplished singer who led her career on her own terms. She was considered as one of the wealthy and prolific singers. They recorded not only her classical songs but also ghazals sung by her,” says Mudgal.

Speaking about recording on 78 rpm Mudgal maintained that it came to India from Europe and the best part of it was that it didn’t restrict to recording only songs. It even included nursery rhymes, speeches and other genres of songs. “It was not like today as now we are focusing only on mainstream pop music and not much on other genres of music,” she says.

While speaking about Goa and its musical connections she expresses that Goa is probably among the few places where there is musical diversity. “There is such diverse population here and the art which co-exists,” says Mudgal while referring to the rich musical traditions of Goa. She also shares about her favourite singers of early 20th century right from Kesarbai Kerkar, Mogubai Kurdikar and the recent Shobha Gurtu.

On a concluding note when asked about curating Serendipity Arts Festival Mudgal states that it is for the first time she is curating an art festival of such a scale. “I have a curating experience as I with my husband used to curate ‘Baaja Gaaja’ which was held at Pune. It could not sustain for some issues but it was loved by audience and the musicians. Also for me they were the best four years as an artist,” says Mudgal who is hoping to explore new ideas and concepts with this curatorial venture.

(The concert ‘Living Traditions’ will be held on December 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the open-air auditorium, Kala Academy, Panaji. One can register for the event at the venue itself. This eight-day event will be held till December 23 at various venues like Adil Shah Palace, Gracia de Orta garden, Old GMC Complex, Kala Academy, Football ground, SAG ground, Campal bungalow. It is an open event, but one needs to register online to get free passes. The media partner of this event is The Navhind Times. To access the festival calendar and for free registration, visit www.serendipityartsfestival.com)