Bring Our Beaches Under Surveillance

MICHAEL VAZ, MERCES

GOA is bestowed with pristine beaches. Tourists come to Goa to have a pleasant experience of the coast extending endlessly. It is a norm everywhere to welcome the tourists with affection knowing very well that the economy of touristic places is heavily dependent on visitors. Likewise we expect the tourists to behave with decency, respecting the norms of the place and obeying the law of the land. It is painful to comment on the unspeakable crime committed by three holidaymakers from Madhya Pradesh, all in their twenties, who gangraped a 20-year-old local woman and beat up her boyfriend on the Betalbatim beach in the darkness of night. These youngsters made a video clip of the incident and robbed the hapless couple. The gangrape has sent shock waves across the state and different groups have rightly suggested that vigilance on Goan beaches, which are frequented by people even late in the night, be intensified so that such incidents do not recur. The police have done their duty and have apprehended the trio within 24 hours; it is made known that the rapists have criminal background. The law will take its course and we want the prosecution to demand the strictest punishment to the accused. In this turmoil, the behaviour of the Mahila Congress creating a commotion at the Margao police station and demanding that the accused be handed over to them, is ridiculous and nothing more than a gimmick to gain political mileage. Criminal jurisprudence in India does not advocate the paradigm of ‘eye for an eye and tooth for a tooth’. All the civilised countries have dissociated from such viewpoint centuries ago. That apart, it is fitting to ask these groups whether they had organised such a demonstration when so many foreign women were molested and raped by the locals. Our only loud cry is that ‘a crime is a crime’, no matter who commits it and against whom.