Bring culprits to book: parish priests

MARGAO/CURCHOREM: Rattled by the spate in desecration of holy crosses, gravestones and other religious symbols, parish priests of some churches in South Goa have asked the government to bring to book and punish those behind the vandalism.

Parish priest of Church of Our Lady of Snow, Rachol, Fr Eremito Rebello questioned the police as to why they cannot identify the culprits in desecration cases.

Fr Rebello said, “It appears that somebody is trying to create communal tension in Goa for their vested interests, but the way they think will never happen because people of Goa live in communal harmony. However, I want to ask our smart police officials: why till date they cannot identify the culprits?’’ Parish priest of Holy Spirit Church, Margao, Fr Avinash Rebello said that there can be two possibilities for the rising cases of desecration. First possibility could be that someone wants to create a communal divide within the people of Goa for political gains. There could be some persons who want to create communal divide, but the calmness of the Catholic community, especially the older generation which has stayed friendly with other communities, proved them wrong.

“Secondly, I feel that the act could be a handiwork of an extremist group. Investigations need to be done from this angle.’’

Condemning the desecration of the Churchorem cemetery, he said the frenzy of the people who vandalised the graveyard hurt the sentiments of the Christian community in general and individual families in particular.

“I think the act will also defame the government. The government cannot provide security to all the cemeteries and graveyards,” Fr Avinash Rebello said.

Parish priest of Guardian Angel Church, Curchorem, Fr Vital Miranda said the people who desecrate places of worship are abnormal. These culprits need to be brought to book and punished.

He also said that had the CCTV cameras installed at the graveyard been working then footages would have helped the police in nabbing the culprits.

Anguished by the rising desecration of holy crosses in the state, parish priest of Our Lady of Hope, Chinchinim, Fr Jose Antonio Da Costa said, “We are praying for those who resort to the acts of desecrating holy crosses. In my 42 years of priesthood I have never seen such an act even though I worked in Hindu-dominated areas of Bicholim and Vasco; the communities lived in harmony. The acts are definitely concerning the Church and we hope that the government will work towards protecting the rights of minorities.”

Parish priest of St John The Baptist Church, Benaulim, Fr Lucio Dias said the Church is definitely concerned over the spate in attacks on religious structures. The churches are relatively secured through various measures, but crosses and chapels remain vulnerable.

“We have met police officials who have asked us to tighten security around religious structures… we hope and pray that those involved are brought to book as efforts are being made to disrupt the communal harmony,” he said.

Stating that the vandalisation of holy crosses is definitely a concern, parish priest of Our Lady of Gloria Church, Varca, Fr Candido Fernandes said, “We have activated small Christian communities to remain vigilant for any kind of attack. At the same time we have mapped all the existing crosses and chapels so that we have a record of all these structures.”