Bridge work gives motorists harrowing time on Porvorim road

PORVORIM: Heavy traffic jam was witnessed at O’Coqueiro junction in Porvorim till Kranti Circle opposite KTC in Panaji since morning till mid evening as the Old Mandovi bridge was closed for traffic from the Porvorim side as work on the third cable stayed Mandovi bridge was in progress.

The Old Mandovi bridge was closed for traffic from Panaji since Saturday midnight and the same was done to the other side of the bridge from Porvorim putting daily commuters to immense inconvenience.

Wedding cars, 108 ambulances, other emergency services and tourist vehicles rushing with tourists to the airport were caught in the traffic jam unawares, and had a tough time the whole day trying to manoeuvre through the cramped roads as traffic was moving at snail’s pace.

Throughout the day there was no traffic police on either side but only two policemen in khaki standing in the middle of the road opposite Porvorim police station. There was no traffic police who could guide and streamline the traffic.

Commuters were frustrated as they had no other alternative but to reach 45 minutes late to their respective destinations.

In the evening the bridge from the Panaji side was opened at around 8 pm allowing traffic from Porvorim and also lessening the burden on the new Mandovi

bridge.