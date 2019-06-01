Bridal glamour in the new age

MEHER CASTELINO

Bridal trousseau experts who have dressed the who’s who in India and also Hollywood and Bollywood beauties, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s tribute to India’s textiles and embroidery legacy called ‘Inheritance’ was a grand extravagance that featured textiles and crafts from around the country. There was Bandhani tie and dye, Banarasi tissue, jamdaani, and khadi, along with kanjeevaram silks, and Assam weaves. The designers also brought the beauty of chikankari, zardosi, gotta, and resham work in both traditional and iconic motifs like paisleys lotus, bindu and dot for new age bridal glamour that has timeless beauty for many generations.