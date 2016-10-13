BRICS will boost Goa’s image as conference destination: CM

PANAJI: Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar has expressed hope that the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit, which will be held in South Goa from October 15 to October 17, will boost the state’s attraction as a conference destination.

Claiming that Goa is all set to host the 8th BRICS summit, Parsekar talked about trade and investment opportunities in the state.

Addressing a press conference in the city on Thursday to brief about the preparedness for the BRICS summit, the Chief Minister said that the summit will expose Goa to possibilities of investment and added that Goa needs to take advantage of the limelight it will get during the summit so as to increase the flow of tourists.

“All the BRICS nations together comprise 40 per cent of the world’s population. This means the entire world would be looking at Goa during the summit and it will provide an opportunity to showcase Goa’s trade opportunities to the world,” Parsekar said.

He said that the state has spent around Rs 70-75 crore on infrastructure and beautification of places which includes putting up signages, widening, improvement and hot-mixing of all roads right from the Titan Junction in Verna up to the summit venue in Mobor. “We have maintained infrastructure as per the protocol and besides road infrastructure, we have also invested in beautification of places of interest so as to promote the state as a tourist destination during the summit,” he said.

Speaking further, Parsekar said that the electricity department has commissioned eight transformers for uninterrupted power supply and has shifted 217 electric poles and 39 rail poles for the purpose of road widening. Around 600 LED fixtures have been installed for illumination.

Parsekar said that besides deputation of central forces as an additional layer of security, there will be seven companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and two more will be placed from Maharashtra and Karnataka for the security of the BRICS summit.

Replying to a question, he said that for the general public, roads will not be kept blocked throughout the day. “However, the roads will be blocked only during the arrival of VVIPs to the venues,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said that Goa Medical College and hospital, Hospicio Hospital, Manipal Hospital, V M Salgaocar Hospital and Rajagiri Victor Hospital have been identified as health institutions for the summit. “We have also made necessary arrangements for an air-ambulance service to meet any unforeseen incident during the summit. There will be onsite intensive care unit and advanced life support ambulances at hotels and airport,” the Chief Minister said.