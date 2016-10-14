BRICS will advance agenda for development, peace, reform: PM

PTI

NEW DELHI

Ahead of BRICS and BIMSTEC Summits, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said he is looking forward to building bridges to new partnerships and finding common resolve and solutions to entrenched problems of the region.

Modi, who will also hold bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders on the sidelines of the summits in Goa, said they will discuss ways to address “pressing international and regional challenges that stand in the way of our goals.”

“I am optimistic that the BRICS summit will strengthen intra-BRICS cooperation and advance our common agenda for development, peace, stability and reform,” the Prime Minister said in a Facebook post. New initiatives will be launched in Goa by BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India China-South Africa) as it marks the successful operationalization of initiatives like the BRICS New Development Bank and the Contingent Reserve Arrangement, he said.

The Prime Minister noted that India is facilitating an outreach summit with the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) comprising Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sir Lanka and Thailand.

“Representing nearly two thirds of humanity together, we hope to tap the potential for cooperation and the dividends this will bring,” he said on the first-ever BRICS-BIMSTEC Outreach Summit.

Referring to India-Russia Annual Summit, the Prime Minister said Putin’s visit will give an opportunity to consolidate and reaffirm a unique time-tested friendship and partnership with Russia. Terming Brazil as an important strategic partner, Modi said President Michel Temer’s visit will open up new areas for cooperation with the country.

“As Chair of the BRICS this year, India has embraced a stronger emphasis on promoting people-to-people linkages in diverse fields including trade, sports, education, films, scholarship, and tourism,” he said.

The BRICS summit will be held in Goa on October 15-16, followed by the BRICS-BIMSTEC Outreach Summit.