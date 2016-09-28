BRICS Summit: schools, HSSs in Mormugao, Salcete may postpone Oct term exams

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

State education department has asked schools and higher secondary schools in Mormugao and Salcete talukas to abstain from conducting the term exams from October 4 to 17, citing the BRICS Summit and avoid any inconvenience to teachers or students.

In wake of the upcoming summit which will keep the Mormugao and Salcete bustling with activity as the host venues are located in the two talukas, director of Education Gajanan Bhat held a meeting with the heads of the schools within these areas. The meeting attended by representatives of nearly 80 schools on Wednesday was informed not to hold the term exams during the fortnight between October 4-17.

Bhat said, “As a precautionary measure, we have asked the heads of schools in Mormugao and Salcete talukas not to hold examinations during this period. They can hold the exams post October 17.”

Stating that the schools will remain open during this period, he further said that the institutions have been asked only to postpone the exams. However, schools can hold the examination from October 18 to 26 as Diwali vacations will commence from October 27, he added.

He further said, “However, we have told them to use their discretionary powers in critical situations.”