BRICS Summit: police issue  security advisory

PANAJI: The Goa police have issued a security advisory in view of the BRICS Summit-2016 which will be held in Goa later this month. In the advisory, which has been issued to hotels, mall and casinos, the Panaji police have requested them to adhere to several measures on security point of view.

“They should direct their security personnel to be more alert and vigilant while on duty,” reads the advisory issued by Panaji police inspector Siddhant Shirodkar to hotels, mall and casinos which come under the jurisdiction of the Panaji police station.

If any unwanted person is found loitering near the hotels, mall, and casinos, they should immediately inform the police.

Security personnel should be directed not to allow any unauthorised parking near hotels and guesthouses, the advisory has said.

The police have asked the hotels to ensure that hotel staff seek ID proof of a guest and that no person without any ID proof should be given accommodation.

Detail entries should be made in the register with phone numbers, the police have said.

The police have asked hotels to compulsorily issue ID cards to their employees directing them to display the same while on duty.

The police have also stressed on compulsory installation of CCTV cameras in the premises of hotels, malls, casinos and their surrounding areas.

The CCTV cameras should be monitored by well-trained staff, the advisory has said adding that fire extinguisher should be in working condition.