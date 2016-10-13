BRICS must create business-friendly environment for investors: Ansari

NEW DELHI: Vice President M Hamid Ansari urged the BRICS grouping to create a business-friendly environment for investors and entrepreneurs in all member countries with a view to promote mutual trade and investment; and facilitate market inter-linkages and enhance market access opportunities.

He was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the First Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) Trade Fair, here on Thursday. The Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Nirmala Sitharaman, the Minister of Industry, Foreign Trade and Services, Brazil, Marcos Pereira, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Russia, Denis Monturov, the Minister of Trade and Industry, South Africa, Dr Rob Davies, the Vice Minister for Ministry of Finance and Commerce, China, Wang Shouwen and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Further he said BRICS would need to foster the liberalisation of trade in Services, especially in promoting movement of people for commercial activity, both with BRICS and globally. The proposal for a BRICS visa on a long-term basis for genuine travelers, is one such effort aimed at stimulating greater economic activity by enhanced mobility of our entrepreneurs.

The Vice President said we need to enhance and diversify trade and investment cooperation that support value addition. Value-added trade has a role in transforming our economies from providers of raw material into key players in the global economy. PIB

Resilience to external economic shocks and strengthen macro-economic policy coordination by promoting information exchange through agreed platforms and by deepening our interaction and cooperation with non-BRICS countries, international organizations and forums would also be need, Ansari said.

Ansari said BRICS needs to increase our trade in each other’s currency to further pluralize trading currencies and lessen the use of a single dominant currency. Transition to trade in national currencies will reduce the risk volatility and protect us from adverse fluctuations, which often cause huge economic and trade losses.PIB