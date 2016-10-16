BRICS leaders admire Pattnaik’s sand art on monuments of 5 nations

PANAJI: Amid the BRICS Summit, heads of the states visited the sand sculptures of monuments of all the five member countries created in the lobby of the BRICS Summit Hotel in South Goa.

India’s renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created the sculptures of monuments of all five participating nations – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

While Taj Mahal represents India, Great of Wall of China represents China, Christ the Redeemer of Rio de Janeiro represents Brazil, St Basil’s Cathedral at Moscow’s Red Square represents Russia and the statue of the South African leader Nelson Mandela represents the country.

Sudarsan Pattnaik said that he felt privileged to create sand sculptures of the five BRICS nations at the summit in Goa. “I felt honoured when BRICS leaders took photograph in front of my sand art,” he said, thanking the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him this opportunity.