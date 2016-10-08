BRICS arrangements will fall in place before Oct 11: CM

MARGAO: Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar on Friday said that Salcete is a fertile political land and, hence, BJP is trying to get a hold there in the assembly election in 2017.

Speaking to media in Margao, on the sidelines of a photo exhibition titled ‘Goa moving towards development,’ Parsekar said the BJP-led government has carried out a lot of development in Salcete and it often gets highlighted through photo exhibitions.

“When we took over in 2012, we started carrying out development work in all the areas including Salcete without an eye on the polls and votes. BJP has worked in a silent manner focusing on all the areas equally,” he said.

It may be recalled that the former chief minister Manohar Parrikar had tried to make inroads into Salcete through his Salcete mission, but could not succeed.

On BRICS, the Chief Minister said that all arrangements for the summit will be done before October 11 and that the government machinery is working round-the-clock. Commenting on the mobile tower issue, he said if the panchayats do not issue permission for mobile towers, the director of panchayats and panchayat secretaries would be asked to give consent. “We cannot inconvenience the delegates. If there is no connectivity, Goa will be projected in a bad light and as a Chief Minister I would have no answers for it,” he said.