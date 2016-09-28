BRICS an opportunity to showcase best of Goa to world: Parsekar

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar said that Goa has received a wonderful opportunity of hosting BRICS summit where “we can use this to our advantage and showcase the best that Goa is known for to the entire world.” He said it while referring to the upcoming BRICS summit which Goa will host on October 15 and 16.

He said today the world has become a global village, referring to a well-known Sanskrit phrase ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, and added that “technology has turned what was only known to us as a phrase into a reality.”

Briefing senior government officials about the BRICS summit on Wednesday, the chief minister pointed out that “Goa had not submitted any proposal to host the summit, but it was in fact, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj who chose Goa as the venue. They were confident about our ability to host such a major summit.

“The entire machinery of the government has geared up to host the heads of nations, which constitute around 40 per cent of the world’s population. We have left no stone unturned as it is the image of Goa which will be carried back to these countries.”

Expressing confidence that the BRICS summit will put Goa on a higher pedestal in the international forum, Parsekar said that the state will benefit substantially especially in terms of increased tourism dividend.

“Goa was selected because of its scenic beauty and prevailing harmony among the people here. We decided to convert the challenge of hosting a summit of such importance into an opportunity because it will take Goa to greater heights. It is a great experience and challenge for us. BRICS is a milestone in the growth of Goa.”

While thanking and acknowledging the support extended by the locals, he said, “Some locals did have apprehensions in their minds which we are addressing. The local bodies and MLAs have been cooperating with us, and so also are the locals, thereby, reflecting their helpful nature.”

The chief minister appealed to the locals to continue the spirit of cleanliness and civic sense which the government is trying to inculcate among the public. “We will ensure that there will be no stray menace on the roads. For that we would like the locals to also cooperate. Just as we get ready for festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi and Christmas and use them as a reason to keep our houses clean, let us look at the BRICS summit as an opportunity to continue the momentum that has already started of inculcating a civic sense in the Goan society.”