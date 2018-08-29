Bribery case: Goa Dairy suspends asst manager

NT NETWORK

PONDA

The Goa Dairy, on Tuesday, suspended its assistant manager Vinayak Dharwadkar, who was caught red- handed by the Anti Corruption Branch of the Directorate of Vigilance while allegedly accepting a bribe from a contractor in the dairy premises on Monday.

“Following the corruption charges, Goa Dairy has placed the assistant manager Dharwadkar under suspension with immediate effect until final inquiry,” said Goa Dairy’s managing director Dr N C Sawant during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Goa Dairy’s chairman Rajesh Phaldessai, director Madhav Sahakari, Baburao Dessai and others were present during the briefing.

Welcoming the managing director’s decision to suspend the assistant manager Dharwadkar, chairman Rajesh Phaldessai said, “Goa Dairy had kept Vinayak Dharwadkar under suspension two times in the past for acting irresponsibly, and his involvement in wrong practices. Even an amount of Rs 70,000 was recovered from him by the dairy in the year 2005 for causing a loss.”

Phaldessai also urged the people to inform the dairy or the ACB about such corrupt practices if found followed by the staffers or board members of the dairy.

The chairman assured to take strict action against such members or staffers.

Commenting on the tenders awarded to the Mapusa-based agency to provide materials for the dairy, Dr Sawant said that all the process of tendering was done in the right manner, and dairy will purchase materials from the same agency only as it was the lowest bidder.