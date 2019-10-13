Breast cancer accounts for 25% of all cancer cases

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Breast cancer accounts for 25 per cent of all cancer cases recorded in the last 14 months in the medical oncology department of the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim.

Since the medical oncology department came into being in August 2018, over 1300 cancer patients have been registered including 250 women with breast cancer.

“Breast cancer cases are almost 25 per cent of all the cancer cases. The remaining 75 per cent of the cancer cases are related to gastrointestinal tract, head and neck. But breast cancer is the commonest,” said Dr Anupama Borker, a consultant at the medical oncology department.

Interacting with media persons on the sidelines of a function held at the GMC as part of the International breast cancer awareness drive and also to observe ‘Vijai Utsav’ (celebration for cancer survivors), she said that self-breast examination is advised for the women above 20 years of age, mammography is suggested for women above 40 years of age and screening by a doctor is advised for the women above 35-40 years of age.

“If you have a family history where someone had breast cancer at a young age – that is below 40 years of age – then you may be at the risk of breast cancer at an early age…. Self-examination from 20 years of age and mammography should be done after 40 years of age,” Dr Borker explained.

It is difficult to spell out the exact number of cancer patients in the state, she

said, adding that not all patients visit the GMC and some prefer taking treatment in private facilities.

She stressed on the need to create awareness on occurrence, incidence and curability of breast cancer.

On GMC’s tie-up with the Belagavi-based KLE Hospital for cancer treatment, Dr Borker said, “We have a full-fledged department at the GMC… it’s just that Goa does not have a PET/CT scan machine for which patients have to travel outside the state. But we have every other facility in the state.”

Speaking on the occasion, GMC dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar said the incidence of breast cancer has been on the rise in Goa.

“Because of our peculiar social customs many women don’t like to go to the doctor to ascertain whether or not the swellings in their breasts is an early sign of cancer, and this has led to late diagnosis making it difficult to cure the disease,” he said.

Urging the people especially women to visit the medical oncology department of the GMC, he said, “We have a mammography machine, a high-resolution CT scanner, MRI, and now we are going to procure a PET/CT scan machine, and also 3 Tesla MRI which will help detect the disease,” Dr Bandekar said.

The work to set up the tertiary cancer care centre at the GMC will also be expedited, he said.