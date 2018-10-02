Breaking the shackles of social evils

SACHI NAIK | NT BUZZ

Superstitions and some practices were a part of Indian life. As people began getting educated, realisation dawned that these practices were nothing but a waste of time and restricted growth. Even so today, despite being educated many still continue to be a part of cruelty inspired by superstitions.

Having personally experienced plenty of such superstitions since childhood, Devidas Kadam was motivated to help eliminate these evils. His first collection of short stories on this topic ‘Jite Marn’ received a good response, prompting him to structure a novel on this theme.

The novel ‘Jaanvay’ revolves around the different superstitions that Indians have been following over the centuries. The plot is set in an imaginary remote village on the Goa-Karnataka border and centres around a person who is declared dead. However, as he is being taken to the crematorium for the final rites, he suddenly sits up. Those present are terrified and decide that he is a ghost.

The issue is taken to the ‘Jaanvay’ of the village, who also declares the man dead. According to the village rule, a person once taken to crematorium cannot return back. In fact, the man’s wife also refuses to accept that he is alive. “Will the man be burnt alive? If not, how will he survive in his village of false beliefs?” are the questions that keep the readers engaged.

‘Jaanvay’ also highlights many other social taboos such as those against inter-caste or inter-religious marriage. “Our country may be progressing but it has still not let go of many social taboos and stereotypes,” says Devidas. Even today a girl and boy has to face opposition from family and society if they are in love and want to marry someone belonging to another caste or religion. Further, Hindu widows are restricted from doing certain tasks such as attending Haldi-Kumkum or being a part of other religious rituals. Girls do not enter the shrines in their homes when they are menstruating as well, these are things the author wants to change.

Caste and religion is still considered for an arranged marriage. “We search according to the religion and caste, and then further requirements are looked upon. We say we are progressing but how modern really is our approach towards life?” questions Devidas.

“A writer is a mirror. He tries to present a reflection of society in his literature. I have presented, questioned and pointed out the evil practices of the society in ‘Jaanvay’. I want people to think about it. I want them implement it in life. I don’t aim to give a moral directly,” says Devidas, who believes that superstition is a form of diabetes that our country is suffering from, it should be controlled.

Apart from ‘Jaanvay’ and ‘Jite Marn’, Devidas has written novels like ‘Ghaatval’, ‘Deeka’, ‘Ubaantar’, ‘Kaani Ajyali’ (for children), two collections of short stories, ‘Sangeet Damayanti’ (drama in Marathi) and ‘My Songs’ (English poetry collection). He has also won a Sahitya Academy Award for his book ‘Deeka’.

(‘Jaanvay’ by Devidas Kadam will be released today at 5 p.m. at Conference Hall, Ravindra Bhavan, Margao.)