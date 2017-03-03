Breaking the shackles of discrimination

March 1 was a day of Zero Discrimination. In retrospect NT NETWORK brings you some of the work done by NGOs to help break barriers and include people who are not what society terms as ‘normal’

Would you share a table at a restaurant with a transgender person? Would you let your children play freely with a child of a migrant labourer? Or would you be comfortable knowing that your adolescent is best friends with another HIV infected adolescent? Chances are that these questions will leave you squirmy and you would be most likely to answer in the negative. But that is only human, as one would say. However, your reactions do have quite a significant impact on the person who has to bear the burden of these characteristics.

March 1 was marked by the United Nations as a day of Zero Discrimination. In retrospect we bring you some of the work done by NGOs to help break barriers and tear down boundaries of what society terms as normal. Be it a reformed drug addict, a former prostitute, a person living with the HIV virus, or even a transgender, people who normal society shun and are ashamed or rather scared of associating with, these people are so neglected and face severe discrimination on a day to day basis. “On a daily basis there are discriminations seen in various sections of society, especially in the sections suffering from HIV,” says founder of NGO Human Touch, Peter Borges.

The UN first celebrated Zero Discrimination Day on March 1, 2014, after UNAIDS, a UN programme on human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS), launched its Zero Discrimination Campaign on World AIDS Day in December 2013. Zero Discrimination Day is a chance to reject discrimination, celebrate diversity and promote tolerance. The focus this year was zero discrimination in the health care settings. In that light the UNAIDS executive director, Michel Sidibé, was quoted saying: “From Bamako to Baltimore, the right to health belongs to all. On this #ZeroDiscrimination Day let us commit to ensuring everyone, everywhere can access health care safely and live life fully with dignity.”

Health care is one of the focus areas of this day; however awareness is the core area, with the theme ‘Make some noise’. “It is time to celebrate diversity, tolerance and inclusion; by calling all to make some noise for zero discrimination and to commit for the transformation and taking a stand for a fair and just society,” says Peter, who through his NGO works mobilises the youth towards inclusion of HIV adolescents into society.

Discrimination every day, everywhere

Discrimination is faced in every sphere and community coordinator-health at World Vision India, Julian Joseph says that the most vulnerable section of society is that of children with HIV and nobody wants to look at them either other than a few NGOs. “There are no government schemes for their future. Some of these children have grown up and become adolescents with no proper transition, especially those from government aided homes. Additionally, there are programmes which are closing down.”

Speaking about the discrimination faced, Joseph says that even in schools and colleges HIV children have had a tough time. “They go to schools like any other children but the status is not disclosed. Even they have the right to confidentiality. Moreover, a child who is under treatment needs to take leave form school at least two days in a month, so the teachers start to question them about the leave and about the tablets they have to take. I know of some schools outside Goa who have denied admissions to students once they get to know of their status,” says Joseph.

In a school in Rivona a couple of years ago, there was a case where students were expelled owing to their positive status. Though this could have been an extreme case, there have been others that don’t get reported. “There was an incident when a boy was placed in a school and his classmates came to know about his status, and they started bullying him. He went into depression and wanted to quit studying. Though now he has overcome it and tries to ignore them, and a few of his classmates still talk to him, but most of the time, he is isolated and keeps to himself,” says social worker with Positive People, Dashmi Mandrekar.

Such discrimination arises from the lack of awareness. “Often, those who stigmatise people living with HIV falsely believe that the virus is highly contagious and that they could easily become infected. When that happens, others start to view people with HIV as a threat, and as a result, many become isolated – within their homes, in public or at their workplaces,” says Borges.

People living with HIV are further stigmatised by others’ assumptions about their moral integrity – such as the belief that they became infected with HIV because they chose to take part in risky behaviour. “Stigma and discrimination undermine efforts to prevent HIV transmission and provide care and treatment services to people living with HIV. Among marginalised, or ‘key populations’ that are most at risk of HIV – like adolescent girls, homosexuals, sex workers or people who inject drugs – stigma and discrimination impede access to HIV services. In our settings, the LGBTI community fear being arrested if they are identified while accessing health care services, due to our laws that criminalise same sex behaviour,” says Borges.

“The one solution to curb discrimination could be more awareness and empowerment especially amongst the youth,” says Julian Joseph. NGOs are fighting tooth and nail towards the empowerment and spread of awareness. However, their efforts are often rendered futile when health care is a problem, “Few of the areas we are trying to work out include the visits to the hospitals, they don’t want to go to government hospitals in the fear of stigma, forcing them to go to other private hospitals. Last year, one of our volunteers who is also positive, needed a surgery to be done, the hospital initially denied her, but later said if she had to do it, she would have to buy her own instruments and the like. Additionally, she had a fear that she wouldn’t get post treatment,” said Joseph.

Growing out of childhood

The HIV cases are a bane when it comes to young adults, especially orphans, who once 18, have to leave the shelter of the orphanages and don’t come under any government scheme either, “After 18 the children have to leave the shelter of the homes. We have three boys who have gone to their relatives and two others boys who don’t have anyone have started working here in Goa in small hotels,” says Sr Felcy, nurse in charge at Asro Tivim.

Further studies are often an unachievable dream, especially for girls, “But there is one girl who is doing her 11th standard and is still with us, though she is no longer under the care and support programme, we have kept her here as we haven’t found another place to keep her. She has a distant uncle, who pays for school fees and bus fares,” says Sr Felcy.

Often people hide their status when going to work in fear of unemployment, “For the hotel industry, they are made to go through health checks and thus they are only given jobs in housekeeping and not the kitchen areas or dealing with guests,” says Dashmi.

Though there are plans of setting up something for those who turn 18, it is still a distant dream. “The discrimination is faced in the real sense only after 18 when they are on their own, and if they disclose their status. They have ambitions but they are also innocent and don’t really know what it means to live in society,” says Sr Felcy.

The other gender

Though it has been four years since what is now known as ‘NALSA judgment’ there is much obscurity to the ‘other gender’. Transpeople and the Hijra community are most often shunned and dehumanised in society. “Getting abused, beaten and bullied has become a part of our day,” says Diana Diniz, a transgender working for the cause.

After being trapped in their birth gender when they grow as adults they are faced with discrimination. “Sometimes they leave home and don’t have funds to survive; in schools/colleges teachers try to correct behaviour, talking and walking styles. When it comes to work we find it difficult to find employment. I have given interviews in call centres and other institutions and although I have passed the tests well, no one has appointed me. Even in the NGOs there are very a few who have shown support and helped. There was one NGO I had joined as a woman, but after the lady realised I was a trans, she asked me to leave the job,” says Diana.

For transpeople when it comes to medical check-ups it is a confusing and difficult affair. “In some government hospitals there is no entry at all, there are times when the doctors are confused if the patient needs to be checked by a male or a female doctor, many transpeople don’t go to government hospitals for this reason, thus forcing them to go to private doctors who charge exorbitant rates,” she adds.

Social security for all

The World Vision foundation other than working with the HIV infected children, also works with other children who are marginalised, especially in the Goan context with that of migrant population. “Goa has the best schemes for everyone, with regard to social security, but the migrant population children have no access to them because they are restricted by various criteria. Somehow their rights are not given to them,” says Julian. Every citizen has a right to be a part of some social security scheme. Julian believes that the only solution to the migrant issue is a nationalised social security system like that available in western countries. “Everyone is covered, it is a rule of the country, whether they are from one state or not. That kind of system should be in force here too,” says Joseph. There are not many schools that are ready to take in children from the community either and Joseph is also working towards the betterment of good health in the slums.

Changing attitudes

Stigma and discrimination are among the main barriers to HIV prevention, treatment, care and support. “People get afraid to seek HIV information, services and modalities to reduce their risk of infection and adopt safer behaviours lest their actions raise suspicion about their HIV status,” says Borges.

There are on the other hand some positive signs as well, like that of the village of Tivim, which has come a long way in accepting the HIV infected children. “When we started in 2002, we went around to talk about HIV and to sensitise people. When we started off in Cansa, no one would come to the house, they would only come up to the gate and run away, now I have seen that people are more open and are coming to the house and mingling with the kids, they sit and eat with them. College students make trips here; some people celebrate their birthdays with the children. I have found so much change in attitude; people have understood that there is no harm in mingling with people who are HIV positive. The later stages in their life may be another question,” says Sr Felcy, adding that in there is still a long way to go.

For people like Diana it is a struggle more severe, and she has to fight her way to acceptance in society. “I am working individually to integrate all sections of society, not only trans and Hijra. It’s all been voluntary service, travelling, raising funds,” says Diana. There seems to be a shift with the awareness created, and this can be seen in cases like Diana’s who has been called to centres across the country as a resource person. “I just gave a lecture on the trans community at Tata Institute of Social Sciences, there were other sections and institutes there too. Their minds opened up to the issue,” says Diana.

There is a lot more that needs to be done, and as Borges says, the key lies in awareness and sensitising the masses.

