Brazil to take first Samba steps in Kochi before flying to Goa

Brazil is a formidable force in the age group, having won the FIFA U-17 World Cup three times and only missed the finals once, an appearance record that only USA has matched to date. The Brazilians’ three competition wins came in 1997, 1999 and 2003, and they lie second on the tournament’s roll of honour behind Nigeria, who has won it five times. A Canarinha also finished runners-up in 1995 and 2005, third in 1985 and fourth in 2011. That solitary absence came at Japan 1993.

The road to

Brazil went unbeaten in lifting this year’s South American U-17 title, winning seven of their matches and drawing the other two. Their domination of the competition was underlined by the fact that they scored more goals than any other side (24), conceded fewer (three) and boasted both the leading goal scorer (Vinicius, with seven) and the player providing most assists (Alan, with five). The Brazilians clinched the continental title with a 5-0 defeat of hosts Chile, the only side that could have denied them it.

The coach

After doing a solid job in the youth ranks at Vitoria, Carlos Amadeu took charge of the Brazil U-17 side in May 2015, in the lead-up to the U-17 World Cup in Chile that year, where he steered the team to the last eight before they were knocked out by eventual champions Nigeria. Revealing his coaching philosophy to FIFA.com at the time, he said: “My priority is to play attacking football in the true Brazilian style, as well as to win, because our culture is also about targeting first place.”

The statistics

7 – The number of clean sheets Brazil kept in the South American qualifiers, with all those games ending in victory for them.