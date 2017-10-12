Brazil get ready to enthuse Goa again

NT NETWORK

Brazil practiced at Utorda grounds on Thursday evening, watched by a sizeable crowd.The team arrived at the Utorda practice grounds at 5.20pm.

While most players were tall and well stocky, there were others who had an average height-normally associated with lads from Asia.

The squad looked agile and practiced their skills under head coach Carlos Amadeu . The team practiced dead ball pieces with their players Paulinho and Lincoln trying their long shots – banging them flawlessly. Some dummies were also

tried.

Brazil are currently topping Group D with six points, having won both their matches.They played their first match against Spain and beat them after being a goal down and then carved a smart win against Korea D.P.R .

On the other hand,Niger have three points –having won against Korea D.P.R. and losing heavily to Spain.

Though Brazil have already qualified for the round of 16, the team is confident of maintaining an unbeaten record.

A win for Niger on the other hand, will keep alive their hopes of moving into the last 16.

A source from the Brazilian side disclosed that Helio Junio, a midfield player– who plays for Sao Paulo –has been included in place of

Vinicius.