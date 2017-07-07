Brazil, Germany will raise the adrenalin in Goa: Shrinivas Dempo

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

“Goa is in for some excellent football because Brazil and Germany are some of the teams that will be playing at the Nehru stadium during the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Being able to see two of the best football countries in the World can be considered fortunate,” stated Shrinivas Dempo , Goa Venue Director , after the World Cup draw in Mumbai.

“Costa Rica is a country with rich football experience. They are along with Germany and Iran. Football fans are going to start witnessing the magic from the group stages itself and being able to watch Brazil will be the icing on the cake,” added Shrinivas Dempo.

“I know the response for the ticket sales was lukewarm in Goa. But , am confident the sales will pick up now that the draw is over and we know which countries will be playing in Goa,” said Dempo.

“The level of football at this stage is extreme and with the teams in our group, I am sure we are bound to see some top quality football. We have been assured all help by Sports minister Vijay Goel and AIFF President Praful Patel in the conduct of the games in Goa,” stated Dempo.