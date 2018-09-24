Brand My Business — managing the branding

Maintaining a spotless image is tough in today’s world. Thanks to the internet anyone can vent opinion at any time. An impulsive remark can let loose tirade of digital abuse and volley of troll remarks across the web.

Celebrities these days employ staff to manage online presence and smart companies are handling over the responsibility to professionals. Recognizing the need, there are firms that specialize in polishing up the online appearance of clients and keeping it blemish free.

Meanwhile in Goa, entrepreneurs Mangirish Salelkar and Rohan Warty, have got together to launch Brand my Business, the first Goan startup to get into online reputation management services.

The company plans to manage the online brand value of clients through the right social media visibility. Services include, setting up a strong content driven website for clients, running the social media handle, Google page ranking, filtering out negative comments, among other things.

According to both the co-founders, Goa is ripe for a startup like theirs. They point out that although residents are tech savvy the local business community lacks awareness of the importance of a right online image.

The startup plans to tap local small and medium units, proprietorship businesses, established industries and even other new units like theirs. Says Salelkar, “There are several successful Goan entrepreneurs but it is surprising to discover that many of them do not even have a FB account. They don’t know how damaging a negative comment can be in review platforms such as Quora or Glassdoors where people express themselves freely on products, services, employers, etc.”

According to Salelkar, negative remarks made on online review platforms can be damaging for business if not dealt with immediately.

Warty points out that, in present digital times, everyone trusts companies with online presence. “Consumers seek the experience of other consumers before taking a decision and therefore filtering out the harmful comments and maintaining a clean image is the first step towards marketing strategy.”

The duo reveal, “In the first month the startup already got three clients,” They add that, the firm currently employs five staff. In the next one year the plan is to scale up staff strength to 30 employees looking at the scope of business.

“Brand My Business is not a capital intensive kind of business,” say the co-promoters. They point out that, bulk of the operating expenses is expected to occur on salaries and on internet infrastructure. They add that, they are confident of meeting expenses and taking the company to profits in future.

Both Salelkar and Warty are established players in Goa’s IT industry. While, Salelakr is the founder of Umang Software Technologies, a 100 per cent export oriented unit in Gogol, Warty has Xerviz Wlobal, a BPO service provider that provides inbound and outbound calling services.

Salelkar explains that, Umang Software executes major products in software solutions. The company is about six years in existence and has 32 employees on rolls. He says, “Umang will remain my flagship company, but it has an expert team who know their work and do not need my daily guidance. With operations running smoothly I felt ready to start another new company.”

As for Xerviz Wlobal, it was established in 2015 and currently has 30 employees on rolls. Warty adds, “My company clientele is mostly domestic and some international. It is always good to get into a new vertical, which is why I decided to join hands with Salelkar.”

The partners say that, with both their companies based in Gogol and being friends they decided to start a new company that would use the synergies of their existing businesses. They plan to keep Brand My Business distinct for their current businesses and will be treating it as a separate business entity.

The partners disclose that, being friends they are on the same wave-length and it made sense to team up to leverage their individual expertise instead of running separate entities. “Branding is my company’s forte and I will benefit from Umang’s existing client-base of international clients,” says Warty.

Brand My Business is being boot strapped by its co-owners. The duo does not believe in going in for bank funding or taking on debt. They plan to scale-up steadily and profitably.