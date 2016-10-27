Boycott of goods will impact investments, China warns India

PTI

NEW DELHI

Amid calls from some quarters for boycott of Chinese goods in ongoing Diwali season, China Thursday said any such move will negatively impact the India-bound investments from its enterprises and also the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

China also asserted that any such boycott would not have much impact on its exports, but “without proper substitutes, the biggest losers of the boycott of Chinese goods will be Indian traders and consumers.”

In a statement issued here, the Chinese embassy said China is the world’s largest trading nation in goods, with its exports in 2015 amounting to $2276.5 billion.

“The exports to India accounted for only 2 per cent of China’s total exports and India’s boycott of Chinese goods will not have much impact on China’s exports. China is more concerned that the boycott will negatively affect Chinese enterprises to invest in India and the bilateral cooperation, which both Chinese and Indian people are not willing to see.”

Amid rising tension in Indo-Pak ties, there have been calls from some fringe entities, including through social media platforms about boycott of Chinese goods to protest against China’s support to Pakistan.

Apex traders body CAIT (Confederation of All India Traders) recently said the sale of Chinese products may decline by 30 per cent this Diwali.

India is a big market for Chinese products and over the years import of toys, furniture, building hardware, crackers, lighting and electric fittings, furnishing fabric, office stationery, electronic appliances, consumer electronics, kitchen equipment and appliances, gift items, watches etc from China have increased to a great extent.

Chinese products are generally low priced, which is the root cause of infiltration of Chinese goods into the Indian market, CAIT had said. In its statement, Chinese embassy referred to reports that local sellers in Sadar Bazaar, the largest wholesale market of household items in India, have complained about their Chinese goods sale dropping by at least 20 per cent.