Bow and lick

One of the first in Goa to start a dog boarding business, Sydney Aguiar, Verem is a god-send to pet owners wanting to go on a vacation, says Joseph Pinto

If you don’t want your vacations or business engagements to fizzle out due to pets alone at home, fear not. All your problems will be taken care of, under one roof, with a homely touch. The Carolina Boarding for Kennels at Sonarbhat, Verem, looks after pets in the absence of owners.

It is the first boarding for canines in North Goa started by Sydney Aguiar. The kennel takes care of pets so well that they feel at home without missing their owner. It is open to all breeds irrespective of temperament and size. “It needs lot of skill to handle animals and it is a job requiring patience,” says, Aguiar. He adds that, he is capable of handling any situation and bringing things under control if the need arises.

“The concept of starting a boarding house for dogs way back in 1989 was new in Goa, he says, adding that the project took off because the whole family loved animals. The most interesting part of his venture is observing different breeds at home. The boarding house takes in maximum of 15 dogs to give a personal touch to the animals.

Reminiscing about the past, he says, the business is thanks to his mother who is the brain and driving force behind the venture. “Most of my clients are locals who have taken my business to giddy heights only by word of mouth. Business is growing and there is lot to do in this field for animals.”

Sydney says that he also caters to foreign clients who go to their home town and are back again after six months. “There need a home for their pet and leave them here under good care.” There are some instances when he has taken on the responsibility of sending dogs owned by foreigners abroad by doing the formalities. A passport is also needed to send the animal abroad. It takes almost Rs 1.5 lakh to send a dog abroad and he has succeeded in doing 50 such deals mostly to European countries and also other part of the world.

When asked about the charges, Aguiar says, it depends on the breed and charges include food. “Different dogs are given different food depending upon what the owner feeds them or otherwise they will fall sick,” he quips. “Average charges are between Rs 200 to Rs 400 per day.

In custody if the dog falls sick he is taken to a vet. The unique thing of the boarding is that the dogs are not locked in a kennel but left to move freely in the house. The other good thing about the boarding house is that it takes care of all type of dogs and other pets too like birds, cats and fish. “Even my kids are found of animals which is the biggest blessing,” he says.

Apart of giving boarding to the canines he also undertake cross breading of pedigreed dogs. “There are more than 50 breeds I have taken care of since 1989.” When asked if the dogs bite? The answer is no. According to, Aguiar, dogs can read human mind and do not attack if the person is unafraid. Narrating an incident, he says that, once an owner came with a Pit Bull, a real terror who was very ferocious and used to attack people. “With me he was cool,” says Aguiar. He says that he is handling dogs since 18 years. Going down memory lane, he reveals that, he was the first Goan to win a dog championship way back in 1986 in both male and female categories. At that time he had Rottweiler as pets for 10 years. They won him many championships in different circuits like Mumbai, Pune, Calcutta, Madras, Hyderabad, etc. He used to travel with the dogs by road.

The pups of his pets were even sold for Rs 35,000 each, he says. Aguiar is also a dog trainer and trains them in attack, obedience, etc. His future plan is to have an A/C kennel for breeds which always need cool climes. “Some breeds such as Saint Bernard, German Shepherd and Shih Tzu need A/C and feel uncomfortable in hot weather. They find it hard to adjust to our climate,” he explains.

Taking his business to another level, Aguiar, has also diversified and ventured into a Goan bar and restaurant. In future his plans are to develop the kennel boarding business, grow the restaurant and foray into a new area of Goan masala unit. “At present we are into masalas business in a small way but looking at the great demand for home-made masalas would like to set up a full-fledged unit,” he says. Aguiar credits his business success to his mother who is smart with viable ideas and provides encouragement.

