Boozers continue defiling Goa

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Even six months after amending the Excise Duty Act 1964 prohibiting consumption of alcohol at certain places, the state government has not yet notified ‘no-alcohol consumption zones’ in the state.

In August 2016, the government had amended the act making penal provisions for drinking liquor in places to be identified as no-alcohol consumption zones.

The act has specified penalty ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000 for violators.

The state government had brought in the particular amendment to portray Goa as a ‘family-friendly destination’ and to address the grievances of travellers against the nuisance caused by drunk revellers and visitors.

However, due to the absence of a notification on no-alcohol consumption zones, people especially the youth continue boozing in open and public places causing nuisance to the general public.

Stating that the excise department has been in the process of notifying such zones in the state, sources in the department said the process has been delayed by the model code of conduct, which has been in force in the light of the assembly elections, and the ongoing exercise of identifying liquor shops along highways.

A senior citizen from the city complained that drunk youngsters get noisy and boisterous in the evening coming in the way of free movement of people especially women.

A woman, who used to go for evening walk, said that she often came across bottles and beers cans strewn all over the place causing inconveniences to pedestrians.

The sources admitted that the absence of notification on zones has been preventing the authorities from taking action against liquor drinking in public places.

The department will identify and notify the zones which mostly will cover religious structures, heritage spots and other public accessible places.

The government may put restrictions on timings as it may not be viable for a total ban on liquor consumption at beaches, the sources said.

Special squads are being put in place to crack down on drinking in public places.

The government in its statement in the state assembly had said that it had been receiving a number of complaints against tourists who booze and create nuisance in open spaces, public places, beaches and roads – state and national highways.

Such drunk tourists often cause tension threatening to disturb peace, the government had said.

The amended act says that an offence committed under sub-section (2) may, before the institution of the prosecution, be compounded by such officer or may be authorised by the government, on payment, for credit to the government, for first such offence an amount not less than Rs 1,000 and for any second and subsequent offences with an amount not less than Rs 2,000.

The government expects generation of additional revenue to the extent of Rs 25 lakh on account of enhancing the sum specified for compounding of offence in sub-section (1) of section 39A of the said act, as also by insertion of new section 10B therein.