Boosting your platelet count

Deepika Rathod

Dengue fever is an infectious disease and can cause high fever, headaches, rashes and pain in the body. Although dengue fever can be very painful, it’s not usually fatal; it does however reduce one’s platelet count. So what are platelets and how do they help our body? Platelets are one of the tiniest cells in the blood stream that protect the body against excessive blood loss during injury. Platelet cells look like plates in their non-active state. In the presence of wound or injury, these cells travel to the site and bind damaged blood vessels to form a blood clot. This is the active state wherein platelets develop tentacles.

Try these few options to improve your platelet count

Papaya leaf juice/papaya extract: Has the ability to increase platelet production in bone marrow. Wash the leaves, take out the centre vein and crush leaves in a grinder. Add a little bit of water and consume every six hours, daily. Having half a cup of the extract, thrice a day is also good enough.

Wheatgrass: Is rich in chlorophyll which helps increase the count of red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets. Drink a cup of wheatgrass juice in order to increase the low platelet count.

Sesame Oil: The cold-pressed sesame oil is beneficial in increasing platelet count. Sesame oil has properties that can raise platelet levels naturally. It reduces free radical damage, inflammation in the body and helps improve blood circulation.

l Drink one to two tablespoons of high quality unrefined sesame oil twice a day.

l It can be massaged externally on the lymph nodes several times daily to help increase platelet counts.

l Use cold-pressed sesame oil for cooking purpose.

Amla: Indian goose berry or amla is a rich source of vitamin C which helps increase platelet count. It is also very effective in improving one’s immunity. It is advisable to drink amla juice two to three times a day.

Omega-3 fatty acids: Are found in foods like fish, eggs, walnut, flax seed and flaxseeds oil, tuna, and wild salmon. Omega-3 fatty acid foods boost the immune system and can naturally increase one’s platelet count.

Pumpkin: Is vital in order to boost low platelet count. It is rich in vitamin A that helps support proper platelet development. It also regulates the proteins produced in cells which are important to raise the platelet level. One can have pumpkin soup or juice once a day.

Beetroot: Being high in natural antioxidant and haemostatic properties, beetroot can not only raise haemoglobin levels but also platelet count in a few days.

l Drink one tablespoon of fresh beetroot juice thrice daily.

l Another option is to mix three tablespoons of beetroot juice in a glass of carrot juice and drink it twice daily.

Aloe vera: Aloe vera gel stimulates macrophages that combat viruses and other foreign bodies. The antioxidants in aloe vera make it an effective remedy when looking to increase low platelet count.

These foods help improve platelet count, especially in those suffering from dengue.

