Boosting IFFI as flagship event of new CCS economy module in Goa

With IFFI coming to a close, filmmaker and designer Gurudas Kamat who has to his credit documentaries like ‘Towards Reality’ (1987), ‘Goa, the Best Industrial Locale’ (1990), ‘Sangod’ (1991) and ‘Flowing with Mhadei’ (2003) puts forth an idea that will help Goa tap its cultural and creative sector economy using the film festival as its anchor

Gurudas Kamat

The international film festivals albeit are the kind of liner entertainment events of the bygone era they have managed to hold on its significance in the contemporary non-liner and powerful digital world where an online digital content spanning films and allied works of art frees you with the liberty of accessing it at a time and content of your choice.

Why is then that the old fashioned film festivals are still being patronised in physical world when in today’s virtual world the general public is bombarded with so much digital content like films, exclusive episodic web series, repeat of regular television programmes besides various genre of ‘viral’ content that is keeping the audience hooked? The probable reasons are the immersive experience of large screen projection, longing for tasting cultural ambience of the festival centre, attractive accomplishments dished out like food courts, art and cultural programmes, master classes, exposure to new and unreleased films which are especially run exclusively for an international film festival circuit. Moreover, many places or cities of film festivals have become a brand image of the event and the top among these are Cannes, Toronto, Berlin, Venice and New York. The local culture could be the mind, body and soul of such an international creative event, an inherent connection which symbolises an ambience of the festival.

Notably, the million dollar question is, did Goa succeed in building such a brand image of IFFI (International Film Festival of India) after 12 consecutive years of its organisation here? Since it was brought to Goa in year 2004 a lot of water has flowed under the Mandovi Bridge with the change in governments in between. And that gets us to this year, celebrating the 12th consecutive year of IFFI in Goa. Regrettably, IFFI has still remained an event controlled by the Central Government bureaucracy and executed through its state counterparts. As any Indian Government propaganda machinery it promises a lot but fails to reach the global admiration level. As far is quality of IFFI is concerned the major share of this blame could rest upon its parent organiser, the DFF (Directorate of Film Festivals) – the special purpose vehicle of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

There is hardly anything Goa can contribute in curating the best of national and world cinema, besides just being a final execution channel of the event. I have been a part of the DFF/IFFI preview committee in Delhi earlier, and regarding the infrastructure, the process and the selection of preview members is concerned, lesser said is better. In a nut shell it is a mundane bureaucratic bundle in toto. The DFF must wake up to the fact that the world of film festivals is constantly evolving internationally. New film festivals have emerged in the cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Trivandrum, and in even tier B and C towns like Pune, Jaipur and Nasik to the remotest location of Ladakh! We can’t ignore the reality that with an invention of digital filmmaking which enables you to craft the story within a budget, film festivals are booming all over the world, some are even virtual film festivals, uniquely held over an internet platform. There are around 2000 film festivals which take place globally but only half of them are well recognised as of date. Like I said earlier, The Film festival still attract audience despite other comfortable modes of entertainment available where you enjoy it in the comfort of your couch.

Luckily since IFFI has been around for the last 47 years, by default it has emerged into a brand in itself. For this marquee image of IFFI over the years, film festival curators rank it among top 500. The challenge lies now for Goa to use this brand image contiguously with the CCS – cultural and creative sector economy. Rome wasn’t built in a day and neither did Cannes festival become successful in a year! Notwithstanding this phrase, problem lies in choosing the men behind the machines! The local counterpart of the DFF in Goa, the ESG regrettably becomes an extension of the political party in power. When planning with innovative thinking and global contemporary approach are the demands of the time, what can the professionally incompetent soldiers of the party cadre contribute? Since the film festival is a glamorous event everyone desires to have selfies with the celebrities!

But then there is more to contemplate about.

Having exposed the lacuna in our typical government system that badly affects innovative planning in the creativity domain, what can Goa government plan to make brand IFFI build the CCS economy? Let’s take an example Cannes Film Festival was founded in 1946 today it is among the top ten film festivals in the world along with the Academy Awards. With its strong brand image, the Cannes Film Festival has immensely contributed culturally and economically not only to the city of Cannes but to its nation France too. Today Cannes is an epitome of its country’s culture where freedom of expression in any form of art is the soul of its populace. For centuries, Goa and Goans have been reflecting the matching culture where art, music and other genres of creativity blooms amidst tranquil landscapes, warm people, living in peaceful environ. Goa now has the brand IFFI bestowed on it permanently by the central government. Now the modus operandi should be to chart a path to extend brand IFFI beyond the week long film festivity. And for that to transform in reality the Goa government has to rise above party politics and cadre compulsions. Before the new infrastructure is built with large capacity auditoriums and mega convention centres, and before we pour hard earned public money into it the government must plan for the CCS economy, the type of business and professions that is today globally welcomed and which doesn’t put a toll on the state’s fragile natural resources, that is environmentally conscious and which not only generates skill and unskilled employment opportunities but also helps build self-employment.

