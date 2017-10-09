Boost for investment in industries as ‘Umbrella Scheme’ comes into force

Soiru Velip | NT

PANAJI

In order to create sustainable employment for the people of Goa and to support environmentally-sustainable industrial development while accelerating investment in the state, the government has come out with ‘The Goa State Incentives To Encourage Investments Scheme 2017’, which is to be called as the ‘Umbrella Scheme’ to provide financial assistance to the enterprises in the state.

As per the notification, under the Umbrella Scheme, target schemes for specific incentives will be notified separately.

The scheme has already come into force with effect from October 1. However, benefits under the old schemes may be extended and considered to the eligible applicants on the condition that application in that regard is submitted to the directorate of Industries, Trade and Commerce on or before December 31, 2017 and no application under the old schemes will be considered from January 1, 2018.

The Umbrella Scheme is also aimed at making the existing industries in Goa competitive and extending the benefits of the Investment Policy schemes to beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

All the target schemes will be applicable to manufacturing units classified under Micro, and Small sector. However, units classified as medium and large manufacturing units and service units will be eligible only if specified and

included for receiving benefits under the respective target scheme.

The enterprises, which will be eligible unless otherwise specified in the target scheme includes all units going into production on or after October 1, 2017, all units which have gone into production on or after October 1, 2007 but not availed of any of the benefit under the old schemes, all units which have gone into production on or after October 1, 2007 but not completely exhausted benefits of the old schemes and any unit which has started production after October 1, 2007 and has availed benefit under old schemes and has carried out substantial expansion, provided it has carried out during the validity period of this scheme.

It stated that substantial expansion is defined as cumulative investment done in the unit from October 1, 2017 till the date of application, provided the same is at least 25 per cent of the cumulative gross investment at original value as on September 30, 2017.

The government will notify seven target schemes as Schedule ‘A’ including Incentives to industries for certification and patenting scheme, employment subsidy scheme, the state mission for food processing scheme 2017, training linked incentives scheme, incentives to consumption of local raw material scheme, incentives to green investments scheme (Audit Component), incentives to green investments scheme (Capital Component) and interest subsidy scheme.

Under schedule ‘B’, after implementation of the Umbrella Scheme, five old schemes namely Goa State Export Market Development Scheme, 2008; Incentives to Women Entrepreneurs Scheme, 2008; Capital Contribution Scheme, 2008; Goa State Financial Incentives for Certification and Patenting Scheme and Incentives to encourage consumption of local raw material scheme, 2008 will be closed. Whereas Interest Subsidy Scheme, 2008 and Goa State Employment Subsidy Scheme for the Industries, 2008 would be implemented under ‘Umbrella Scheme’ with upgraded benefit, which will be applicable for the balance period. Preferential purchase incentives for micro and small enterprises scheme and share capital to local entrepreneurs and self employed scheme, 2015 will be continued as per old schemes.

Interest Subsidy Scheme, 2008 has been included in schedule ‘C’, which will continue the benefit to units which have not exhausted benefit of old schemes. Under this scheme, ceiling on benefits has been increased from Rs 5 lakh per annum (Rs 8 lakh for women) to Rs 10 lakh (Rs 11 lakh for women).

Under Goa State Employment Subsidy Scheme for the Industries, 2008, which is classified as schedule ‘D’, ceiling of benefits has been increased from Rs 3 lakh for half-yearly return and Rs 6 lakh per annum to Rs 6 lakh for half-yearly return and Rs 12 lakh per annum for micro and small industries respectively. For medium and large industries, the benefits have been increased from Rs 6 lakh half-yearly return and Rs 12 lakh per annum to Rs 12 lakh for half-yearly return and Rs 24 lakh per annum.

As per the Umbrella Scheme, for units defined under clause (c) I and (c) II of eligibility criteria, 50 per cent (70 per cent in case of lesser developed talukas) of the cumulative capital investment at original value in the unit, maximum 10 per cent additional benefit to all women and Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe entrepreneurs and the projects of hinterland eco-tourism in lesser developed talukas will be eligible for benefits under the target schemes of ‘Interest Subsidy Scheme’ and ‘Employment Subsidy Scheme’ subject to conditions mentioned in the schemes. For the purpose of the scheme Pernem, Sattari, Bicholim, Sanguem, Quepem, Canacona and Dharbandora will be considered as lesser developed talukas.

There will be a Task Force Committee for the purpose of scrutiny of applications and recommendation of the benefits under target schemes which will be headed by Chief Executive Officer of Goa Investment Promotion Board.

Under disbursement procedure, the delegation of financial powers is specified which includes an amount of upto Rs 10 lakh to the directorate of Industries, an amount of above Rs 10 lakh upto Rs 20 lakh to Secretary (Industries) and above Rs 20 lakh to the government.