Bondla zoo’s cynosure tigress Sandya dies

The Bondla zoo has lost yet another prized possession. Six months after the death of Rana, a royal Bengal tiger, tigress Sandya died of serious health conditions on Tuesday evening while undergoing treatment at the zoo.

The tigress Sandya and tiger Rana had been brought to the Bondla zoo in 2009 from the Vishakhapatnam-based Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in exchange for a pair of Indian bisons.

Bondla zoo officials said the tigress had stopped eating beef some two years back and had been chomping only on chicken pieces. To make matters worse, the tigress had stopped having food for the last 15 days and had been fed milk and eggs. The declining food intake worsened Sandya’s health in the last three days, and she was under treatment and given saline solution.

Sandya’s condition became critical on Tuesday and she was kept under medical observation throughout the day. And at around 7.30 pm on Tuesday she took her last breath at the age of 14.A postmortem was conducted on the dead tigress.

Sandya was cremated in the wee hours of Wednesday outside the zoo as per the guidelines of the Central Zoo Authority of India.

Sandya was born in February, 2003 at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park and had been brought to Goa in July 2009 along with the royal Bengal tiger Rana.

Rana and Sandya were the first tiger pair at the Bondla zoo.

The tiger Rana had died after suffering a chronic illness at the age of 16 on December 16 2016.