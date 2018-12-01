Bondla to soon be new home for a pair of tigers, elephants

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The state’s forest department is in the process of bringing new pairs of tigers, elephants and a hippo to the state’s only zoo in the Bondla wildlife sanctuary. The department is also working on a proposal to renovate the Bondla zoo.

A senior official in the department told this daily that the state government is in talks with the Central Zoo Authority to procure new tigers, elephants and hippo for the Bondla zoo in exchange for Indian bisons.

According to sources, the forest department has asked the Central Zoo Authority to suggest a zoo from where tigers can be brought to the Bonda zoo. The department is considering bringing a hippo from Mangaluru-based zoo or Delhi zoo and as far as elephants are concerned, they would be brought from Karnataka.

Following the demise of the pair of tiger Rana and tigress Sandhya in December 2016 and June 2017, respectively, the forest department has been looking to bring new tigers in the Bondla zoo.

Further, the official informed that an estimate is being prepared for renovation of the zoo. “We want to renovate the entire zoo and are also planning to refurbish the tiger cages,” he added.

According to the rules, animals can only be exchanged among zoos.