Bollywood Easter parade

Easter is the time for festivities and there are enough parties to make a fashion statement, which designers realised during Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019. Here as they presented their western wear collections, Bollywood stars showed how to celebrate in clothes ideal for the Easter parade.

It’s the time when the prettiest of dresses along with the most glamorous gowns with glittering embellishments are seen and they will create excitement as you enter the party. Go for the luxurious silks, satins and tulles and create silhouettes that will turn you into a conversation stopper as you enter.