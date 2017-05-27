Bold and beautiful designs

Janice Rodrigues|NT BUZZ

Her designs are quirky, asymmetrical and not the regular run-of-the-mill kind. Manreet Deol had a penchant for design while she was still in school but little did she know that her childhood hobby would eventually turn into her career. Though she never gave up on design and moved into the home product designing arena working in companies across India and New York, Manreet took a sabbatical to move to Pondicherry, where she set up Manifest Designs in 2013.

“The jewellery is very structured and organic, with a very art- sculpture methodology in the way we approach jewellery and ornamentation,” says Manreet. The process she follows makes her jewellery a work of art. From sculpting the pieces in clay, to making sand moulds in those shapes, into which she then pours the metal to be cast in the shape, she works with her hands. “I don’t really draw anything and each piece is made in its own mould which is then broken, hence no two pieces are alike. And in most pieces you can also see a little of the process as the granular texture of the sand is very visible,” she says.

With the aim of making art jewellery accessible, Manreet’s work is rather affordable starting at `800 and going up to `4000. The metal she uses for the jewellery is equally quirky. Aluminium and brass make up most of the components of her jewellery. “People always associate aluminium with kitchenware. I use the metal as it is very light weight and doesn’t tarnish like silver. Brass on the other hand changes with time, so the piece evolves. There are some works that have an antique finish, in a matt espresso finish. Even our gold and silver plated jewellery uses brass as the base material to keep the prices in budget,” she says.

The most favoured collection of the brand is the Sirena collection, inspired by seaweeds and underwater life. Another collection that does well is the Totem collection. “Nature is a big influence on my work, for the Totem collection I wanted to create pieces that don’t have a timestamp on them, totems as objects are supposed to be as talismans that people have and carry with them at all times. It started with the idea of something that cuts through demographics,” she says. While the jewellery for women is flowy the ones for men are bracelets inspired by the Sikh kadas; these are hand forged jewellery, each one made individually out of stainless steel and have a black finish to some. The totem collection is a unisex one.

This year she decided to break away from the monotony of solo exhibitions and collaborated with other artists and designers; artists Pakhi Sen and Samira Bose have recreated some of Klimt’s paintings, incorporating a lot of textures and Manreet’s jewellery. “We have used five of these works as centrepieces of this exhibition. Like that of ‘The Girlfriends’, a couple of portraits, ‘The Kiss’ and ‘The Serpents’. We also have a designer from Pondicherry Sweta Mathur with her line called Sno which has launched in Goa with this exhibition,” says Manreet.

The bold, instinctual statement pieces have found compatibility in the flowing and easy to wear clothing of Sno. Sweta who has been in the design industry for a while now, started her brand in 2013 as well. With a great price range, she has her collections in the basic line and the limited edition line. “The limited edition I decided to launch for the type of fabrics I don’t have access to easily and to introduce new pieces,” she says. Working with cottons and viscose, her clothes have a sense of fluidity. “They are loose clothes some with sleeves for office wear. They’re easy to wash, wear and they are light thus ideal for travel. I test all the fabrics for colour, they are skin friendly and breathable and relaxed,” says Sweta. With an understanding of how a woman’s body moves, her clothing is suitable for a lot of body shapes. “Women don’t feel intimidated wearing her clothes. They shift, move very freely and you can be yourself and wear everything with comfort,” adds Manreet commenting about Sweta’s work.

(Manifest Designs and Sno will be on display and sale at the ‘Klimt in Goa’ show at 6 Assagao till July 20)